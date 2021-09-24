Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Strict punishment, executions will return, says Taliban official

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.

“Everyone criticised us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told The Associated Press, speaking in Kabul. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”



Islamic State uses Taliban’s own tactics to attack Afghanistan’s new rulers

A little more than a month after toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are facing internal enemies who have adopted many of the tactics of urban warfare that marked their own successful guerrilla campaign.

A deadly attack on Kabul airport last month and a series of bomb blasts in the eastern city of Jalalabad, all claimed by the local affiliate of Islamic State, have underlined the threat to stability from violent militant groups who remain unreconciled to the Taliban. While the movement’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has downplayed the threat, saying this week that Islamic State had no effective presence in Afghanistan, commanders on the ground do not dismiss the threat so lightly.

Blinken discusses way forward in Afghanistan with Pak FM Qureshi

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has met with the visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly and discussed the way forward in Afghanistan, stressing on the importance of the countries to work together on the issue.

“A lot to focus on, starting with Afghanistan and the importance of our countries working together and going forward on Afghanistan,” Blinken said during his meeting with Qureshi on Thursday in New York.

Blinken appreciated the work that Pakistan has done to facilitate the departure of American citizens who wish to leave Afghanistan as well as others.

US calls on UNSC P5 members to remain united on Afghanistan, hold Taliban accountable

The US has called on fellow permanent members of the UN Security Council to remain “united” on Afghanistan, to hold the Taliban accountable to its commitments and to work together to ensure humanitarian access and availability of funds to meet humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.

The US, the UK, France, China and Russia, known as P5, are the five permanent and veto-wielding members of the 15-nation powerful UN organ.

Afghanistan power transition without negotiation, in non-inclusive manner: India at UN

India on Thursday said that the transition of power in Afghanistan has been without negotiation and in a non-inclusive manner, raising questions on its acceptability.

“Over the past month, we have witnessed dramatic changes in Afghanistan. There has been a transition of power without negotiation and in a non-inclusive manner, which raises questions on its acceptability,” India’s Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Reenat Sandhu said.

In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, she said: “Those who practice and harbour terror cannot respect democratic values or institutions. Pluralism, diversity, human rights and freedoms are alien values to those who preach terror and radicalisation. As a Community of Democracies, we must stand resolutely against terrorism and its perpetrators.”

Erdogan says Taliban current actions not inclusive, says report

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the Taliban’s current approach and their interim government were not inclusive but Turkey was willing to work with them if they formed a more encompassing government, broadcaster Haberturk reported.

NATO member Turkey has been working with Qatar to operate Kabul airport and open it for international travel after the Taliban took power and foreign countries withdrew from Afghanistan.

It welcomed the Taliban’s initial messages, but said Turkey would evaluate its engagement and recognition of the Taliban based on their actions.