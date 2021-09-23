Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented: Jaishankar

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has told the G20 nations that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghanistan’s soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented and the world expects a broad-based, inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of the Afghan society.

Jaishankar addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

China senior diplomat says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end

China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the various unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible.

Economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang at a virtual G20 foreign ministers meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are national assets that should belong to the country’s people and be used by its own people, and not be used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure on Afghanistan, he said. (Reuters)

US soldier wins long fight to get Afghan translator asylum

Army combat veteran Spencer Sullivan has never felt more victorious.

Sullivan spent years fighting to get his Afghan translator asylum after his former platoon’s other interpreter was denied a US visa before being killed by the Taliban in 2017. On Wednesday, Abdulhaq Sodais was finally granted asylum by a court in Germany, where he was forced to flee after being denied a US visa repeatedly despite facing death threats for aiding US troops during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. (AP)