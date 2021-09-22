Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Taliban nominates spokesman Shaheen as Afghan envoy to UN

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban have written to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominating their spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to the UN and have asked to participate and speak in the high-level 76th session of the General Assembly currently underway.

The nomination sets up a confrontation between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s fallen government envoy, Gram Isakuzai, who has held his post so far.

Here are some of the key stories to follow:

UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations.

Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Britain, which is currently co-ordinating the so-called P5 group of permanent United Nations Security Council members, will use the meeting to call for greater cooperation to improve international security, with a particular focus on Afghanistan.

Qatar’s ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

The ruling emir of Qatar, whose nation has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the US withdrawal, urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday against turning their backs on the country’s Taliban rulers.

Speaking from the podium of the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed “the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results.” His warning was directed at the many heads of state worried about engaging with the Taliban and recognising their takeover of Afghanistan.

US Def Sec Austin thanks India for its cooperation on Afghan evacuation

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh has thanked India for its cooperation during the recent evacuation from Afghanistan and the two leaders committed to continue monitoring the situation in the war-torn country, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The conversation between Austin and Defence Minister Singh came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US this week to attend an in-person summit of Quad leaders in Washington and address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

UK minister sorry over Afghan interpreters’ data breach

Britain’s defence minister apologised and his ministry suspended an official on Tuesday after a “significant” data breach involving the email addresses of dozens of Afghan interpreters hoping to settle in the UK.

A Defence Ministry email to more than 250 Afghans who are eligible for relocation and still remain in Afghanistan was mistakenly copied to all applicants Monday instead of blind copied. British media reports said the people whose email addresses were distributed included some individuals who are in hiding from the Taliban.

“It is an unacceptable level of service that has let down the thousands of members of the armed forces and veterans. On behalf of the Ministry of Defense, I apologise,” Defense Minister Ben Wallace told Parliament.