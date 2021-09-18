Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: It was a tragic mistake, says US on Kabul drone strike

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the US military said Friday, apologising for what it called a “tragic mistake”. The Pentagon had said the Aug. 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to US-led troops at the airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Here are some of the key stories to follow:

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon retreated from its defence of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.

For days after the August 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that it had been conducted correctly, despite 10 civilians being killed, including seven children. News organisations later raised doubts about that version of events, reporting that the driver of the targeted vehicle was a longtime employee at an American humanitarian organisation and citing an absence of evidence to support the Pentagon’s assertion that the vehicle contained explosives.

Security Council renews UN mission in Afghanistan

United Nations Security Council members voted in unison Friday to renew the political mission in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will continue for another 6 months. The mission mandate will deal with humanitarian efforts and development among other issues, and will not involve peacekeeping. The document stressed “the important role that the United Nations will continue to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”