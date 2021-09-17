Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Sanction countries that recognise Taliban government, say US senators

The International Monetary Fund has said its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.

Several world leaders have announced they would see whether the Taliban fulfils its promises to the international community on issues like an inclusive Afghan government and human rights before giving their regime diplomatic recognition. Afghanistan was already facing chronic poverty and drought but the situation has deteriorated since the Taliban seized power last month with the disruption of aid, the departure of tens of thousands of people including government and aid workers, and the collapse of much economic activity.

Here are some of the key stories to follow:

IMF suspends its engagement with Afghanistan

The IMF said it was deeply concerned with economic conditions in Afghanistan, urging the international community to take urgent steps to stall a “looming humanitarian crisis” in the country.

Republican senators seek to designate Taliban as terrorist organisation

Top Republican lawmakers have demanded that the Taliban be designated as a terrorist organisation, arguing that the government led by the hardline group in Afghanistan has several cabinet members who are UN designated terrorists. The lawmakers have also sought sanctions against the countries that recognise the government led by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Afghan finance ministry working on getting public sector salaries paid

Afghanistan’s government is working on resolving a series of problems that have held up salaries for public sector workers, the finance ministry said on Thursday, as the new Taliban administration struggles to restart the stalled economy.

Even before the movement seized Kabul last month, many public sector workers said they had not been paid for weeks and with banks imposing strict limits on cash withdrawals while prices for basic necessities rise, many face serious hardship. The ministry said “technical problems” had led to a delay in paying salaries but special teams were working on resolving payroll issues as quickly as possible.

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

The Dutch foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, resigned Thursday after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

In a parliamentary debate Wednesday night, Kaag acknowledged that the government’s slow or muddled response to warnings about the situation in Afghanistan meant some local staff and people who had worked as translators for Dutch troops in the country had not been evacuated.