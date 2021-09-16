Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Taliban order Afghan squatters in Kandahar out

As rumours of friction between pragmatists and ideologues in Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership intensified, the leader of the pragmatic faction, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has issued a statement denying reports that he was hurt.

Reports of internal rift are the latest of a series of woes affecting Kabul’s new rulers. Even before the Taliban’s seizure of the capital Kabul, half the country’s population depended on aid. That looks set to increase due to drought and shortages and the World Food Programme has warned 14 million people were on the brink of starvation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has encouraged the UN to engage with the Taliban, has said any suggestion the world body can solve Afghanistan’s problems is “a fantasy” and that its capacity to mediate for a more inclusive Taliban government is limited.

Here are some of the key stories to follow:

Afghan women take to Twitter with photos in traditional garb

Afghan women from different parts of the world have taken to Twitter to post photos in bright, vibrant Afghan clothing to protest against Taliban’s dress code for female students. This comes after photos on social media showed a group of people dressed in black head-to-toe robes at a rally in Kabul last week.

On Twitter, women shared photographs of traditional Afghan clothing with hashtags like ‘This Is Afghanistan’ and ‘Do not Touch my Clothes’.

Taliban order Afghan squatters in Kandahar out

Impoverished Afghans living in a long-abandoned military compound in the southern city of Kandahar say they’re devastated by the Taliban order to expel them from their homes.

Several hundred staged a rally against the order on Monday, saying they have nowhere else to go and that they had years ago paid former Afghan soldiers under the table for the land.

The Taliban came to the compound after the rally and forced several of the protesters to leave. Their current whereabouts are not known.