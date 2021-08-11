Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: Taliban seizes 3 more provincial capitals, controls nearly two-thirds of nation

Afghanistan crisis LIVE update: The Taliban has seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters in a blitz across the country’s northeast, the Associated Press reported citing officials. The insurgents earlier captured six other provincial capitals in the country in less than a week.
As United States and NATO forces finalize their withdrawal after its decades-long war in the country, the insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation. The Taliban capture of Faizabad, capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, came as President Ashraf Ghani flew in to Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defense of the biggest city in the north as Taliban forces close in.
In other news, US President Joe Biden has urged the nation’s leaders to fight for their homeland. “Afghan leaders have to come together,” Biden told reporters at the White House yesterday, adding that the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must fight.
India is likely to attend a regional conclave in Doha on Thursday that will discuss ways to contain the massive spike violence in Afghanistan and push the stalled peace process, people familiar with the developments said.
Qatar is hosting the conclave in the face of the Taliban making sweeping territorial gains across the war-torn country.
The invitation to India was extended by the Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, during his visit to the national capital last week, the people cited above said. (PTI)
According to a report by Aljazeera, Afghanistan’s acting finance minister Khalid Payenda has resigned and left the country. In a tweet on Tuesday, Payenda had said that he was quitting his post but gave no reasons.
The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defense official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a US intelligence assessment. Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised US officials.
