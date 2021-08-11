scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: Taliban seizes 3 more provincial capitals, controls nearly two-thirds of nation

Afghanistan crisis LIVE update: The Taliban had earlier captured six other provincial capitals in the country in less than a week. It now controls some two-thirds of the nation as the US and NATO finalize their withdrawal after a decades-long war there.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2021 8:02:41 pm
As United States and NATO forces finalize their withdrawal after its decades-long war in the country, the insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation. The Taliban capture of Faizabad, capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, came as President Ashraf Ghani flew in to Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defense of the biggest city in the north as Taliban forces close in.

In other news, US President Joe Biden has urged the nation’s leaders to fight for their homeland. “Afghan leaders have to come together,” Biden told reporters at the White House yesterday, adding that the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must fight.

Live Blog

Three more provincial capitals fall to Taliban; US urges Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland and more. Follow LIVE updates here.

20:02 (IST)11 Aug 2021
India to attend regional meet on Afghanistan in Doha

India is likely to attend a regional conclave in Doha on Thursday that will discuss ways to contain the massive spike violence in Afghanistan and push the stalled peace process, people familiar with the developments said.

Qatar is hosting the conclave in the face of the Taliban making sweeping territorial gains across the war-torn country.

The invitation to India was extended by the Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, during his visit to the national capital last week, the people cited above said. (PTI)

20:01 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Afghanistan’s finance minister quits, leaves country: report

According to a report by Aljazeera, Afghanistan’s acting finance minister Khalid Payenda has resigned and left the country. In a tweet on Tuesday, Payenda had said that he was quitting his post but gave no reasons. 

19:36 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, takeover in 90: US intelligence report

The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defense official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a US intelligence assessment. Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised US officials. 


Taliban fighters in the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP)
19:34 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Taliban seizes 3 more provincial capitals

The Taliban has seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters in a blitz across the country’s northeast, the Associated Press reported citing officials. The insurgents earlier captured six other provincial capitals in the country in less than a week.

Taliban fighter is seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP)

While the capital of Kabul itself has not been directly threatened in the advance, the stunning speed of the offensive raises questions of how long the Afghan government can maintain control of its countryside.

On Wednesday, the headquarters of the Afghan National Army's 217th Corps at Kunduz airport fell to the Taliban, according to Ghulam Rabani Rabani, a provincial council member in Kunduz, and lawmaker Shah Khan Sherzad.

The corps is one of seven across the army and its loss represents a major setback. The province's capital, also called Kunduz, was already among those seized, and the capture of the base now puts the country's northeast firmly in Taliban hands.

X