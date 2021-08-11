Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: Taliban seizes 3 more provincial capitals, controls nearly two-thirds of nation

Taliban fighters and Afghans gather around the body of a member of the security forces who was killed, inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP)

Afghanistan crisis LIVE update: The Taliban has seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters in a blitz across the country’s northeast, the Associated Press reported citing officials. The insurgents earlier captured six other provincial capitals in the country in less than a week.

As United States and NATO forces finalize their withdrawal after its decades-long war in the country, the insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation. The Taliban capture of Faizabad, capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, came as President Ashraf Ghani flew in to Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defense of the biggest city in the north as Taliban forces close in.

In other news, US President Joe Biden has urged the nation’s leaders to fight for their homeland. “Afghan leaders have to come together,” Biden told reporters at the White House yesterday, adding that the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must fight.