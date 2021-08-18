Afghanistan crisis: Ex-president Hamid Karzai meets senior Taliban leader, Jalalabad protest turns violent; and more

August 18, 2021 6:39:42 pm
Amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government following their dramatic takeover of Afghanistan, a Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, Anas Haqqani, met former president Hamid Karzai for talks on Wednesday.
According to news agency Reuters, Karzai was accompanied by the old government’s main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting, said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.
The Haqqani Network is an important faction of the Taliban, who captured the capital, Kabul, on Sunday. The network, based on the border with Pakistan, was accused over recent years of some of the most deadly militant attacks in Afghanistan.
Evacuation from Kabul airport continues
Despite promises of safety by the Taliban, more than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official told Reuters on Wednesday.
“We are continuing at a very fast momentum, logistics show no glitches as of now,” the official told Reuters. However, it is not yet clear when civilian flights would resume.
The official said those getting out included diplomatic staff, foreign security staff and Afghans who worked for embassies, but he did not give a breakdown of how many Afghans were among the more than 2,200 people to leave.
Anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad leaves two dead
At least two people were killed and a dozen wounded after shots were fired at the protest against the removal of the Afghan flag by the Taliban in the eastern city of Jalalabad, Al Jazeera reported.
#Taliban firing on protesters in Jalalabad city and beaten some video journalists. #Afghanidtan pic.twitter.com/AbM2JHg9I2
— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021
Dozens of people gathered in the city to raise the national flag a day before Afghanistan’s Independence Day, which commemorates the end of British rule in 1919. They lowered the Taliban flag — a white banner with an Islamic inscription — that the militants have raised in the areas they captured.
Video footage later showed the Taliban firing into the air and attacking people with batons to disperse the crowd. Babrak Amirzada, a reporter for a local news agency, said he and a TV cameraman from another agency were beaten by the Taliban as they tried to cover the unrest.
‘Actions not words count’: UK PM Johnson tells the Taliban
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not their words, after they sought to convince the world they would not seek revenge after seizing Afghanistan.
While addressing parliament, which was recalled from its summer break to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Johnson ruled out any resumption of military action in the country and instead called on the United Nations to lead a humanitarian effort.
“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education,” Johnson was quoted as saying by Reuters.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-