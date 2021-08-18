Afghanistan crisis: Ex-president Hamid Karzai meets senior Taliban leader, Jalalabad protest turns violent; and more

Amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government following their dramatic takeover of Afghanistan, a Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, Anas Haqqani, met former president Hamid Karzai for talks on Wednesday.

According to news agency Reuters, Karzai was accompanied by the old government’s main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting, said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.

The Haqqani Network is an important faction of the Taliban, who captured the capital, Kabul, on Sunday. The network, based on the border with Pakistan, was accused over recent years of some of the most deadly militant attacks in Afghanistan.

Evacuation from Kabul airport continues

Despite promises of safety by the Taliban, more than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are continuing at a very fast momentum, logistics show no glitches as of now,” the official told Reuters. However, it is not yet clear when civilian flights would resume.

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP) Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP)

The official said those getting out included diplomatic staff, foreign security staff and Afghans who worked for embassies, but he did not give a breakdown of how many Afghans were among the more than 2,200 people to leave.