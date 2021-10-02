Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Taliban say they have raided IS hideout north of Kabul

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban fighters raided a hideout of the Islamic State group north of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, a Taliban spokesman said.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, there has been an increase in attacks by IS militants targeting Taliban members. The Taliban and IS are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the long-time rivals.

Taliban say they have raided IS hideout north of Kabul

Afghan girls stuck at home, waiting for Taliban plan to re-open schools

As the weeks pass in Afghanistan, the new Taliban administration has yet to announce when it will re-open secondary schools for girls, leaving them stuck at home while their brothers return to class. Two weeks since boys in classes above the sixth grade were told to go back to school, the government says it is working on making it possible for girls to do the same.

“My request to the Islamic Emirate is that girls be allowed to go to school,” said Marwa, a Kabul schoolgirl, using the term the Taliban use to describe their government. “Also (female) teachers should be allowed to go to school and teach girls.”

The issue has become increasingly important as the rest of the world, whose aid money Afghanistan desperately needs, tries to gauge whether the new Taliban government will give women and girls greater freedoms than the last time it was in power.

“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” appointed envoy seeks UN recognition

Suhail Shaheen, the United Nations envoy nominated by the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” (IEA) has once again urged the world body to recognise him as the representative of the Taliban-ruled country, saying the former Kabul government “exists no more”.

The UN last month rejected Shaheen’s appointment as Afghanistan’s representative, extending the tenure of Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, the permanent representative of Afghanistan to the UN appointed by the former president Ashraf Ghan-led administration.

The Islamic Emirate’s appointed envoy to the UN, Shaheen, once again called on the UN to allow him to represent Afghanistan, Tolo News reported. Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman, said that since the former government of Afghanistan has collapsed, its envoy cannot represent Afghanistan, it said.

Afghan pavilion at Dubai world fair stays shut after Taliban takeover

Hours after the world expo fair opened in Dubai on Friday, Afghanistan’s pavilion remained closed to visitors in a sign of the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers. Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month fair that was awarded to Dubai eight years ago and faced a year-long delay to the start due to the pandemic.

But the country’s pavilion, which was organised by the previous Afghan government before it was driven from power by the Taliban last month, remained unfinished and closed to visitors on Friday. A security guard at the building where the pavilion is located said they had not seen any one work there in weeks. It was not immediately clear whether the pavilion, listed on signage around the 4.3 sq km purpose-built site, would open at a later date during the expo fair.