Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Legislation in US Senate seeks report on Pakistan’s role in Taliban offensive

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: A legislation has been introduced in the US Senate seeking a report from the Secretary of State about his assessment of Pakistan’s role in the Taliban offensive that led to the toppling of the US-backed Afghan government and its support for Taliban offensive in Panjshir Valley, prompting Islamabad to term the move as “unwarranted”.

The ‘Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act’ seeks a report from the Secretary of State about his assessment of Pakistan’s role in supporting the Taliban from 2001-2020; in the offensive that led to the toppling of the Government of Afghanistan and the looking into the Pakistan support for Taliban offensive against Panjshir Valley and Afghan resistance.

Here are more updates:

Pentagon leadership wants to discuss ISI’s ties with Taliban within closed doors

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin along with two of his top generals have told Senators that the ties that Pakistan and its spy agency ISI have with the Taliban can only be discussed within closed doors. In the public domain they can only say that the relationship between the two is going to become increasingly complex post withdrawal.

“An in-depth conversation about Pakistan probably would be better suited in a closed hearing here so,” Austin told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee when Senators asked pointed questions about recent news reports of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the intelligence wing of Pakistan Army, and its ties with the Taliban. (PTI)

Afghan collapse rooted in 2020 deal with Taliban, says US general

Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 US agreement with the Taliban that promised a complete US troop withdrawal.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the US troop presence was pushed below 2,500 as part of President Joe Biden’s decision in April to complete a total withdrawal by September, the unraveling of the US-backed Afghan government accelerated. “The signing of the Doha agreement had a really pernicious effect on the government of Afghanistan and on its military — psychological more than anything else, but we set a date-certain for when we were going to leave and when they could expect all assistance to end,” McKenzie said.