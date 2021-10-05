scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Afghanistan Taliban highlights today: Taliban appointments add to all-male government team

Meanwhile, the United States is set to resume Afghanistan refugee flights after measles shots. The measles outbreak had put on hold the refugee resettlement project.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 7:59:56 am
Taliban patrol is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban have doubled down on their hard-line trajectory in a third round of Afghanistan government appointments that encompassed a host of men named to deputy positions.

Among the new appointments was a political deputy for the prime minister, deputy ministers, and deputy head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society. Most of the positions consisted of army and defense ministry commanders and deputies across Afghanistan’s provinces including Kabul, Helmand, Herat and Kandahar.

Here are more updates:

Taliban appointments add to all-male Afghan government team

The Taliban doubled down on their hard-line trajectory Monday in a third round of Afghanistan government appointments that encompassed a host of men named to deputy positions, a spokesman said. None of the 38 new appointments announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid included women. They were comprised of members drawn entirely from the Taliban with little representation of minority groups. Also included were postings to humanitarian organisations.

US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

Afghan refugees will soon be arriving again in the US after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles following a small outbreak that caused a three-week pause in evacuations, officials said Monday. The measles outbreak, detected in 24 people, had put on hold one of the largest refugee resettlement efforts in US history, dubbed Operation Allies Welcome. It also stranded about 15,000 at overseas transit points.

