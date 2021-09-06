Afghanistan Taliban Live Updates: Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers about Afghanistan on Monday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Monday about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid criticism of the handling of the evacuation and failure to predict how quickly the Taliban would sweep through the country.

The United States and Britain withdrew from Afghanistan last month, and Johnson's foreign minister Dominic Raab has admitted that both countries misjudged the Taliban's capacity to seize control.

The Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15.Johnson has faced stinging criticism from lawmakers for intelligence and leadership failures over the fall of Kabul, and he has admitted that the decision by the United States to withdraw left Britain with little choice but to pull its own forces. (Reuters)