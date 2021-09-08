scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Afghanistan crisis live updates: US express concern about some government members named by Taliban

Afghanistan Taliban Live Updates: Taliban supreme leader says the group is committed to all international laws, treaties and commitments not in conflict with Islamic law.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: September 8, 2021 8:09:47 am
A member of the Taliban force stands guard at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghanistan crisis Live News Updates: The United States is concerned about the “affiliations and track records” of some of the people named by the Taliban to fill top posts in Afghanistan’s new government, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Taliban drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts in Afghanistan’s new government, including Mullah Hassan Akhund, an associate of the movement’s late founder Mullah Omar, as premier and Sarajuddin Haqqani, a wanted man on a US terrorism list, as interior minister.

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, in his first public statement since the Aug. 15 seizure of the capital Kabul by the insurgents, said the Taliban were committed to all international laws, treaties and commitments not in conflict with Islamic law.

Live Blog

Afghanistan Live News Updates: Mohammad Hasan Akhund to lead Taliban government in Afghanistan. Mullah Baradar appointed as Deputy PM; Taliban says Sharia law in Afghanistan. Follow this space for the latest updates on Afghanistan.

08:09 (IST)08 Sep 2021
Afghanistan on table: Russian NSA in Delhi for ‘high-level’ talks

Two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on Afghanistan, Russia’s National Security Advisor Nikolay Patrushev is visiting India for “high-level” discussions.

Besides his counterpart Ajit Doval, Patrushev is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Prime Minister. In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Delhi but did not meet the Prime Minister.

At South Block, this visit is being seen as a signal from Moscow, which has emerged as a key player in the Afghanistan situation after the Taliban captured power and the US completed a chaotic exit. (Read more)

08:06 (IST)08 Sep 2021
Joe Biden says he is sure China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was certain China would try to work out an arrangement with the Taliban after the Islamic insurgents seized power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15.

Asked if he was worried that China would fund the group, which is sanctioned under US law, Biden told reporters, "China has a real problem with the Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now."

The United States and its Group of Seven allies have agreed to coordinate their response to the Taliban, and Washington has blocked the Taliban's access to Afghanistan's reserves, most of which are held by the New York Federal Reserve, to ensure they live up to their pledges to respect women's rights and international law. But experts say much of that economic leverage will be lost if China, Russia or other countries provide funds to the Taliban. (Reuters)

07:42 (IST)08 Sep 2021
Top US lawmakers assail Taliban over announcement of interim govt

Top American lawmakers from the opposition Republican Party on Tuesday hit out at the Taliban over their announcement of an interim government in Afghanistan that includes a specially designated global terrorist.

"Don't be fooled. There is nothing more moderate about the revived Taliban government. This is a government of terrorists, by the terrorists, and for the terrorists," said the Republican Study Committee, which is the largest conservative caucus in the House of Representatives and chaired by Congressman Jim Banks.

"The Taliban's new cabinet comprises former Guantanamo Bay detainees, designated terrorists, and other individuals closely tied to foreign terror groups like Al-Qaeda and the Haqqani Network," Congressman Tim Burchett said. (PTI)

Haqqanis in, so is Talib who brought the Buddhas down

Unveiling their interim government which had the Pakistani stamp all over, the Taliban Tuesday announced that Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the hardliner chief of the decision-making Rehbari Shura and the man who ordered the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001, will be the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

Mullah Hassan edged out Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban political office in Qatar capital Doha, for the top post, ending the race and the war within for power-sharing, three days after Pakistan ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed reached Kabul to decide government formation.

Here from Afghanistan, many say they need help getting back on their feet

A few elderly people sit inside Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara premises in New Mahavir Nagar as a small child plays nearby. Some volunteers are busy arranging snacks for the evening.

The people here are part of a group of 44 Indian nationals who were airlifted from Afghanistan and discharged from ITBP’s Chhawla Camp Wednesday after completing a 14-day quarantine. They had reached the facility on August 24.

