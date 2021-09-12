Afghanistan LIVE updates: Can’t let Afghanistan become terror safe haven, say India, Australia

A man walks with a child through Fort Bliss' DoÃ±a Ana Village where Afghan refugees are being housed, in New Mexico, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP)

The United States has halted all evacuation flights from Afghanistan after discovering a limited measles outbreak among refugees arriving in the country. The decision was made on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which cited "health safety concerns".

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that all countries should engage with the Taliban to deliver the message that the Afghan people should live in peace under an inclusive government that respects basic human rights. Guterres highlighted that the country should not become a sanctuary for terrorism anymore. The UN rights office on Friday had said that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanistan has been increasingly violent, with authorities using live ammunition, batons and whips and causing the deaths of at least four protesters.

On the other hand, India on Friday called for an “inclusive dispensation” in Afghanistan, representing all sections of society. Underlining that it was its “immediate neighbour and a friend to its people”, New Delhi said “the current situation is of direct concern to us”. This was India’s first response to the announcement of the Taliban government, days after the Pakistan ISI chief reached Kabul and handpicked the appointments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Friday said that they hope the new interim Taliban government will bring "peace, security and stability" to the war-torn country and work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.