Afghanistan LIVE updates: Can’t let Afghanistan become terror safe haven, say India, Australia

The Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP)
Afghanistan crisis Live News Updates: Echoing India’s concern, visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday “we share very strong interests in ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for the breeding or the training of terrorists” and this is “an abiding concern of the international community”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Afghanistan “must not allow its soil to be used in any manner, by anybody for terrorism”.
Meanwhile in Kabul, the Taliban flag waved over the Afghan presidential palace the same day the US and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The militant group also painted their white backdrop flag on the wall of the U.S. Embassy building.
A man walks with a child through Fort Bliss' DoÃ±a Ana Village where Afghan refugees are being housed, in New Mexico, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP)
The United States has halted all evacuation flights from Afghanistan after discovering a limited measles outbreak among refugees arriving in the country. The decision was made on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which cited "health safety concerns".
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that all countries should engage with the Taliban to deliver the message that the Afghan people should live in peace under an inclusive government that respects basic human rights. Guterres highlighted that the country should not become a sanctuary for terrorism anymore. The UN rights office on Friday had said that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanistan has been increasingly violent, with authorities using live ammunition, batons and whips and causing the deaths of at least four protesters.
On the other hand, India on Friday called for an “inclusive dispensation” in Afghanistan, representing all sections of society. Underlining that it was its “immediate neighbour and a friend to its people”, New Delhi said “the current situation is of direct concern to us”. This was India’s first response to the announcement of the Taliban government, days after the Pakistan ISI chief reached Kabul and handpicked the appointments.
Meanwhile, Pakistan on Friday said that they hope the new interim Taliban government will bring "peace, security and stability" to the war-torn country and work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.
In 2007, Afghanistan’s then president Hamid Karzai took his intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh for a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart General Pervez Musharraf. They handed the Pakistani president a dossier of the whereabouts of some al-Qaeda and Taliban operatives hiding in Pakistan, including in some safe-houses in Mansehra, a hilly area adjacent to Abbottabad.
“Musharraf was dismissive of the information but uncomfortable at being put on the spot. He shifted in his chair, grasping the arms, almost shaking at the mention of Mansehra,” journalist Carlotta Gall writes in her book, The Wrong Enemy: America in Afghanistan 2001-2014. She quotes Saleh as saying, “I did not know then that that was where bin Laden was hiding.” Read the full report here.
Afghanistan's first 2001 post-Taliban president Hamid Karzai marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America with a meeting of tribal elders at his high-walled compound in the Afghan capital where he has remained with his family since the August return of the Taliban to Kabul. (AP)
Echoing India’s concern, visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday “we share very strong interests in ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for the breeding or the training of terrorists” and this is “an abiding concern of the international community”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Afghanistan “must not allow its soil to be used in any manner, by anybody for terrorism”.
Although they did not name the Taliban, the two ministers — India and Australia held the 2+2 talks between their Foreign and Defence Ministers — flagged issues of concern about human rights. Read the full report here.