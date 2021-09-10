Afghanistan LIVE updates: Afghanistan commercial flights resume as UN warns of humanitarian crisis

People sit outside a building with banners at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept.9, 2021. (WANA via Reuters)

Afghanistan crisis Live News Updates: Kabul on Thursday saw the departure of its first international commercial flight since last month’s chaotic Western airlift, but hopes for a return to order were offset by UN reports of rising restrictions on women and a looming humanitarian disaster.

The flight marked an important step in the Taliban’s efforts to bring a degree of normality back to the country after they seized power last month.

But UN Special Envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the Security Council the country was in danger of “a total breakdown of the economy and social order” without an infusion of money. She also said there were rising reports of the Taliban imposing curbs on women similar to those when they ruled from 1996 to 2001, despite a promise by leaders to respect women’s rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law.