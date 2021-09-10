Afghanistan LIVE updates: Afghanistan commercial flights resume as UN warns of humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan crisis Live News Updates: Kabul on Thursday saw the departure of its first international commercial flight since last month’s chaotic Western airlift, but hopes for a return to order were offset by UN reports of rising restrictions on women and a looming humanitarian disaster.
The flight marked an important step in the Taliban’s efforts to bring a degree of normality back to the country after they seized power last month.
But UN Special Envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the Security Council the country was in danger of “a total breakdown of the economy and social order” without an infusion of money. She also said there were rising reports of the Taliban imposing curbs on women similar to those when they ruled from 1996 to 2001, despite a promise by leaders to respect women’s rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law.
The UN special envoy for Afghanistan urged the world Thursday to unite to prevent the collapse of the Afghan economy, to address fears that the Taliban's Islamic state may spread to its neighbours, and to fight terrorism.
Deborah Lyons warned that the Taliban have already "visibly welcomed and sheltered" al-Qaida members, and Islamic State extremists remain active "and could gain strength."
She told the UN Security Council it will have to decide how to engage with many of the 33 members of the Taliban government who are on the UN sanctions blacklist, including the prime minister, the two deputy prime ministers and the foreign minister. (AP)