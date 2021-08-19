scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Didn’t take any money, says Ghani; troops will stay to evacuate Americans, says Biden

Kabul, Afghanistan-Taliban crisis LIVE News updates: Since the Taliban entered Kabul over the weekend, scenes of chaos have unfolded as thousands seek to leave, fearing a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 7:35:00 am
Taliban fighters pose for photograph in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul (AP)

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. He also denied claims by his country’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds. Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the Islamist terrorist movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group told Reuters.
The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group’s decision-making, added in an interview. In other news, at least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he is committed to keeping US troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also added that the US military doesn’t have the capacity at this point to extend security forces beyond the perimeter of the Kabul airport in order to get more civilians safely evacuated out of Afghanistan.

Kabul, Afghanistan crisis: Ashraf Ghani releases video; Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended; Protest against Taliban banner turns violent in Jalalabad; and more. Follow all the latest news and live updates on the Afghan-Taliban crisis here.

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo)

At least three people were killed and a dozen wounded after shots were fired at the protest against the removal of the Afghan flag by the Taliban in the eastern city of Jalalabad, reported Al Jazeera.

Amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government, a Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, Anas Haqqani, met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai for talks on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Karzai was accompanied by the old government’s main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting, said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.

Meanwhile, at Kabul airport, the evacuation of diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan on military flights gathered momentum today. However, thousands of Afghans continue to race to the airport and borders to flee the country.

The United States said that the Taliban has agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a US-directed airlift after reports emerged of some civilians “being turned away or pushed back or even beaten” as they tried to reach the international airport.

 

