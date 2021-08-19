Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Didn’t take any money, says Ghani; troops will stay to evacuate Americans, says Biden

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. He also denied claims by his country’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds. Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the Islamist terrorist movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group told Reuters.
The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group’s decision-making, added in an interview. In other news, at least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he is committed to keeping US troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also added that the US military doesn’t have the capacity at this point to extend security forces beyond the perimeter of the Kabul airport in order to get more civilians safely evacuated out of Afghanistan.