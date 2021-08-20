scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 20, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: 12 killed since Taliban seized Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan-Taliban crisis LIVE News updates: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak on Afghanistan evacuation efforts on Friday. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 20, 2021 8:51:51 am
A Taliban member tries to hit a woman who was waiting to get access to the international airport with her family and others in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in order to flee the country. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: A total of 12 people have been killed in and around the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Taliban and NATO officials said, since the Taliban seized the city on Sunday, triggering a rush of fearful people trying to leave. A NATO official said that more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since Sunday.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak on Afghanistan evacuation efforts on Friday.

On Thursday, the Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day, declaring it had beaten “the arrogant of power of the world” in the United States. Afghanistan’s Independence Day commemorates the 1919 treaty which ended British rule in the central Asian nation, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. He also denied claims by his country’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds. Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.

Live Blog

12 killed in and around Kabul; Protest against Taliban in multiple Afghan cities; Joe Biden says Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline might be extended; Follow all the latest news and live updates on the Afghan-Taliban crisis here.

08:32 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Joe Biden to speak on Afghanistan evacuation efforts on Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden will give remarks on Friday at 10.30 pm IST on the evacuation operation in Afghanistan, the White House has said. 

Earlier Biden had said the original Aug. 31 deadline for troop withdrawal now may be extended to finish the job. (Reuters)

08:28 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Over 18,000 people evacuated since Sunday from Kabul airport, says NATO official

More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital, a NATO official told Reuters on Friday.

However, crowds continued to throng outside the airport, desperate to flee, said the official, who declined to be identified. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday. (Reuters)

Explained: Why Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan could get a boost with change of guard in Afghanistan

As the Taliban begin their governance project, countries such as China, Russia and the UK have demonstrated a willingness to work with the group. However, no country has been as overt in its support as long-time backers Pakistan. Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the rushed US troop withdrawal for the resurgence of the Taliban, wiping his country’s hands of any blame. He also described members of the group residing in Pakistan as “normal civilians” and went as far as to suggest that the group’s reclaiming of Afghanistan was akin to breaking the “shackles of slavery.”

Pakistan sees Afghanistan as a strategic partner in its conflict with India and has therefore been willing to embrace the powers that be in Kabul, even in the face of significant international backlash. While some factions within the Pakistani Government have asserted their opposition to the Taliban, the vast majority seem to accept the Taliban either as a valuable ally to Islamabad or a necessary evil to preserve control in the region. However, Pakistan’s calculus towards the Taliban could prove dangerously misguided, especially if its emergence emboldens extremist groups such as the militant Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

Explained: Why are Hazaras of Afghanistan vulnerable under Taliban?

Soon after the Taliban captured much of Afghanistan in a matter of days, militants have vandalised and blown up a statue of Shiite militia leader Abdul Ali Mazari in the province of Bamiyan, the unofficial capital of the Hazara ethnic group. Mazari, widely known as a champion of the Hazaras, was executed by the Taliban in 1995.

“So Taliban have blown up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archaeological sites. Too much of ‘general amnesty’,” Saleem Javed, a human rights activist, tweeted.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X