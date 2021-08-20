Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: 12 killed since Taliban seized Kabul

A Taliban member tries to hit a woman who was waiting to get access to the international airport with her family and others in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in order to flee the country. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: A total of 12 people have been killed in and around the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Taliban and NATO officials said, since the Taliban seized the city on Sunday, triggering a rush of fearful people trying to leave. A NATO official said that more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since Sunday.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak on Afghanistan evacuation efforts on Friday.

On Thursday, the Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day, declaring it had beaten “the arrogant of power of the world” in the United States. Afghanistan’s Independence Day commemorates the 1919 treaty which ended British rule in the central Asian nation, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. He also denied claims by his country’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds. Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.