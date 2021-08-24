Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: US to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

G7 to meet on Afghanistan deadline, Taliban recognition

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries were set to discuss on Tuesday whether to seek an extension to a Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan and whether to recognise or sanction a Taliban government.

Leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan who meet virtually may use the possibility of unified official recognition, or renewed sanctions to push the Taliban to comply with pledges to respect women's rights and international relations.

Recognition is a political act taken by sovereign states with important consequences, including allowing the Taliban access to the foreign aid relied upon by previous Afghan governments. (Reuters)