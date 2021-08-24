Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: US to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul’s airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, US President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety.
A Taliban official said foreign forces had not sought an extension and it would not be granted if they had.
The World Health Organisation said tons of medical supplies were stuck because Kabul airport was closed to commercial flights. Meanwhile, Britain is expected to push world leaders to consider new sanctions on the Taliban when the G7 group of advanced economies meet on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed, who left the country after Taliban takeover last week, told news agency ANI that if Afghanistan is left in hands of Taliban, there's no future for Afghan women. She was also critical of President Ashraf Ghani for leaving the country.
Leaders of the Group of Seven countries were set to discuss on Tuesday whether to seek an extension to a Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan and whether to recognise or sanction a Taliban government.
Leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan who meet virtually may use the possibility of unified official recognition, or renewed sanctions to push the Taliban to comply with pledges to respect women's rights and international relations.
Recognition is a political act taken by sovereign states with important consequences, including allowing the Taliban access to the foreign aid relied upon by previous Afghan governments. (Reuters)
The lightning-fast changes in Afghanistan are forcing the Biden administration to confront the prospect of a resurgent al-Qaida, the group that attacked America on September 11, 2001, at the same time the US is trying to stanch violent extremism at home and cyberattacks from Russia and China.
With the rapid withdrawal of US forces and rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, "I think al-Qaida has an opportunity, and they're going to take advantage of that opportunity," says Chris Costa, who was senior director for counterterrorism in the Trump administration. "This is a galvanizing event for jihadists everywhere."
A June report from the UN Security Council said the group's senior leadership remains present inside Afghanistan, along with hundreds of armed operatives. (AP)
A one-day series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, has been postponed until 2022 following the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan.
The two countries were due to play three ODI matches in early September in Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said late on Monday that the Afghanistan Cricket Board had requested the series be postponed.
"PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month's ODI series due to players' mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka," the PCB tweeted."Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022." (Reuters)
A group of 78 people, including 25 Indian nationals, are enroute to Delhi from Tajikistan's capital city of Dushanbe, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.
The evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAF aircraft, he added.
On Aug. 15, reports trickled in that Taliban has take over the Afghan city of Jalalabad.
The United States is in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through political and security channels, and is also consulting allies and partners on the ongoing evacuation progress from the Kabul airport, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
He, however, reiterated the US does not trust the Taliban.
"We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels. I'm not going to get into the details of those discussions here, to protect those discussions, which are covering a wide range of issues," Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference. Asked if President Biden is also likely to speak with the Taliban leadership, Sullivan said "that is not in contemplation at this time". (PTI)
The Biden Administration on Monday said it is now focused on completing its evacuation mission from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, the deadline for removing all American troops from the country.
However, a final decision to extend the evacuation mission from the Kabul airport would be taken by President Joe Biden, according to officials from the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon.
"Ultimately, it will be the President's decision how these proceeds, no one else's," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference. He was responding to questions on the August 31 deadline set by the Taliban for the US troops to leave the country. (Read more)