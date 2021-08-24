scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: US to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

Kabul, Afghanistan-Taliban crisis LIVE News update: The World Health Organisation said tons of medical supplies were stuck because Kabul airport was closed to commercial flights.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 24, 2021 7:16:11 am
A protestor holds an Afghanistan flag outside the British Government's Home Office in London on Aug. 23, 2021, as part of a protest by the Afghanistan interpreters for the British Army. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates:  With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul’s airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, US President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety.

A Taliban official said foreign forces had not sought an extension and it would not be granted if they had.

The World Health Organisation said tons of medical supplies were stuck because Kabul airport was closed to commercial flights. Meanwhile, Britain is expected to push world leaders to consider new sanctions on the Taliban when the G7 group of advanced economies meet on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.

Live Blog

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Afghan soldier killed in clash with unknown assailants; US says it would need days to remove troops alone from airport; WHO can't send supplies because of airport disruption. Follow all the latest news and live updates here.

07:11 (IST)24 Aug 2021
US in talks with Taliban on daily basis through political and security channels, says NSA Sullivan

The United States is in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through political and security channels, and is also consulting allies and partners on the ongoing evacuation progress from the Kabul airport, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

He, however, reiterated the US does not trust the Taliban.

"We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels. I'm not going to get into the details of those discussions here, to protect those discussions, which are covering a wide range of issues," Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference. Asked if President Biden is also likely to speak with the Taliban leadership, Sullivan said "that is not in contemplation at this time". (PTI)

07:06 (IST)24 Aug 2021
US says it is focused on completing evacuation from Afghanistan by Aug. 31

The Biden Administration on Monday said it is now focused on completing its evacuation mission from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, the deadline for removing all American troops from the country.

However, a final decision to extend the evacuation mission from the Kabul airport would be taken by President Joe Biden, according to officials from the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon.

"Ultimately, it will be the President's decision how these proceeds, no one else's," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference. He was responding to questions on the August 31 deadline set by the Taliban for the US troops to leave the country. (PTI)

How opium resurrected the Taliban in Afghanistan

Occupying the presidential palace in Kabul, the triumphant Taliban leaders with bazookas in their hands proclaimed that “War has ended in Afghanistan”. Yet, from all around Afghanistan, we see images of anxiety, desperation, chaos, and fear. Winter has finally arrived in Afghanistan.

The situation demands grappling with some serious questions: How has the Taliban regained territorial control over Afghanistan? How has the Taliban managed to be so strong, notwithstanding efforts by America to bring it down? What has made this possible? Among many causal explanations, the geopolitical economy of opium can be traced as a plausible factor that led to the Taliban’s victory.

It is Pakistan’s moment of triumph in Afghanistan, but India must bet on patience

As the tragic chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul continues, two interconnected political negotiations unfolding are likely to determine Afghanistan’s immediate future. One is focussed on building a new political order within Afghanistan and the other is about gaining international recognition for the incipient Taliban-led government.

Notwithstanding the current triumphalism in Pakistan at “overthrowing” the US-backed order in Kabul and “pushing” India out of Afghanistan, Delhi can afford to step back and signal that it can wait. For one, Rawalpindi is some distance away from establishing a new political order dominated by the Taliban. Then there is the challenge of securing the international legitimacy of a Pakistan-backed order in Afghanistan and sustaining its future.

