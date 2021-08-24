Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: US to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

US in talks with Taliban on daily basis through political and security channels, says NSA Sullivan

The United States is in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through political and security channels, and is also consulting allies and partners on the ongoing evacuation progress from the Kabul airport, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

He, however, reiterated the US does not trust the Taliban.

"We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels. I'm not going to get into the details of those discussions here, to protect those discussions, which are covering a wide range of issues," Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference. Asked if President Biden is also likely to speak with the Taliban leadership, Sullivan said "that is not in contemplation at this time". (PTI)