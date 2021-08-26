scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Looking at 'options' on diplomatic presence after Aug. 31, says US

Kabul, Afghanistan-Taliban crisis LIVE News update: So far, more than 7,000 evacuees from Afghanistan have been flown to eight locations around Europe, says military official.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 26, 2021 7:49:34 am
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: The US has said it is looking at a number of “options” on its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline. Aug. 31 is the cut-off date set by both the US and the Taliban for America’s pullout from the war-torn country.

Since the Taliban seized Kabul on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest US airlifts in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, a figure that suggests this part of the US-led airlift could be completed before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline.

Live Blog

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Taliban strengthens access and control around Kabul airport; Belgium ends its evacuation flights from Kabul. Follow all the latest news and live updates here.

07:49 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Looking at 'options' on diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after Aug. 31, says US

The US has said it is looking at a number of "options" on its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline. 

"With regard to our own potential presence going forward after the 31st, we're looking at a number of options," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I'm sure we'll have more on that in the coming days and weeks, but we're looking at a variety of options," he said, referring to America's diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal deadline.

07:43 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Hamid Karzai, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah meet women representatives in Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and top advisor Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met women representatives in Afghanistan to discuss the current developments, Dr. Abdullah said on Wednesday.

"Along with HE @KarzaiH, we met the representatives of women organisations, & networks. We discussed the current developments, & emphasised on the role of women in future of the country," he wrote on Twitter. 

07:19 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Taliban strengthened access and control around Kabul airport: Pentagon

The Taliban have strengthened their measures of access and control around the Kabul airport, the Pentagon has said.

"The Taliban have bolstered their own security at their checkpoints and have gotten involved in crowd control...every day is a different day, and yesterday we estimated that crowds were about half the size they had been the previous days," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from reporters, Kirby said after August 31, it would not be the responsibility of the US to manage the Kabul airport. (PTI)

07:18 (IST)26 Aug 2021
US General says 7,000-plus evacuees flown to Europe

The head of the US military's European Command says that so far more than 7,000 evacuees from Afghanistan have been flown to eight locations around Europe, mainly in Germany and Italy.

General Tod Wolters said on Wednesday that 55 evacuation flights from Afghanistan have flown into Ramstein Air Base in Germany and three into Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy. He says the flights brought nearly 5,800 evacuees from Kabul to Ramstein and 662 to Sigonella.

Smaller numbers of flights and people have gone to six other European locations, largely bases in Germany. Flights will soon be going into the base at Rota, Spain. (AP)

07:18 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Biden said 'no' to allies and 'yes' to Taliban, alleges top Republican leader

President Joe Biden has favoured the Taliban against US' traditional friends and allies, a top Republican leader has alleged, slamming the government's Afghan policy.

'The president's misguided decisions run the risk of creating the largest international hostage situation we have ever faced as a nation,' House Minority Leader McCarthy told reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

'Our own allies are criticising us... asking us to extend the (August 31 withdrawal) deadline so they can get their own citizens home, not for any other reason,' he said. (PTI)

Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government

As lethal mayhem persisted outside the Kabul airport, with thousands of terrified Afghans trying to flee, the Taliban have reached out to a former Afghan president, Hamid Karzai, and to Russia in an attempt to fulfil their pledge to form an “inclusive” government and defeat holdouts against their rule.

Little in the Taliban’s history suggests a readiness to compromise on their harsh Islamist principles or to share power, but the United States has warned the militant group that going it alone will result in continuous conflict and isolation. In this context, Karzai, who led the county between 2001 and 2014, appears to have emerged as a possible mediator.

