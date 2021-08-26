Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Looking at ‘options’ on diplomatic presence after Aug. 31, says US

Looking at 'options' on diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after Aug. 31, says US

The US has said it is looking at a number of "options" on its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

"With regard to our own potential presence going forward after the 31st, we're looking at a number of options," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

The WH says it intends to offer a "range of assistance" after the US leaves Afghanistan, including consular services.



So, does Biden expect the Taliban to provide safe passage for Afghans *after* 8/31?@PressSec says it's a US expectation, and the subject of "active" talks. pic.twitter.com/2Q7LiEx1Qj — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 25, 2021

"I'm sure we'll have more on that in the coming days and weeks, but we're looking at a variety of options," he said, referring to America's diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal deadline.