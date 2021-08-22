Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Around 300 Indians to be brought back today

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of India’s evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 87 Indians who had been taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul on Saturday will be brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are being sent to India.

At least 72 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, including two Members of Parliament representing the minority community, were stopped by the Taliban from boarding an IAF aircraft, and returned from the Kabul airport Saturday.

According to officials, US President Joe Biden’s administration has told US airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The official said the civilian aircraft would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.