Sunday, August 22, 2021
Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Around 300 Indians to be brought back today

Kabul, Afghanistan-Taliban crisis LIVE News update: Crowds remain outside the Kabul airport as US looks to speed up evacuation process.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 22, 2021 7:46:06 am
Indians wait to board a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force in Kabul on Saturday. (Photo by Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of  India’s evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 87 Indians who had been taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul on Saturday will be brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are being sent to India.

At least 72 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, including two Members of Parliament representing the minority community, were stopped by the Taliban from boarding an IAF aircraft, and returned from the Kabul airport Saturday.

According to officials, US President Joe Biden’s administration has told US airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The official said the civilian aircraft would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.

Live Blog

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Thousands throng Kabul airport as security deteriorates; US, allies try to ramp up speed of evacuations; Taliban co-founder, Mullah Baradar, arrives in Kabul. Follow all the latest news and live updates here.

07:46 (IST)22 Aug 2021
Sunday Story: 5 days, 4 nights in Kabul

From a city remarkably calm as the Taliban knocked at the door, to one that locked itself inside or desperately sought a way out. The Indian Express captures the ordinary lives amidst the extraordinary collapse of the Afghan capital. (Read more)

07:27 (IST)22 Aug 2021
Explained: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15 prompted hundreds of Afghans to rush to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee the Islamic militant organisation’s impending rule. Several visuals showed a sea of people running on the airport tarmac, with some people desperate enough to tie themselves to the wheels of an aircraft that was leaving Kabul.

This situation has cast a shadow of uncertainty on the future of Afghan nationals and some nations have announced their policy on taking Afghan refugees. Here’s a look at what some of these policies are. (Read more)

Explained: Why Afghanistan’s Panjshir remains out of Taliban’s reach

The Panjshir Valley is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout where anti-Taliban forces seem to be working on forming a guerrilla movement to take on the Islamic fundamentalist group. After the Taliban’s swift seizure of power in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley in the north is the last place that might offer any real resistance to the Islamist extremist group.

The region, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of the capital, Kabul, now hosts some senior members of the ousted government, like the deposed Vice President Amrullah Saleh and ex-Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi.

Anti-Taliban forces say they’ve taken three districts in Afghanistan’s north

Forces holding out against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan say they have taken three districts close to the Panjshir valley where remnants of government forces and other militia groups have gathered.

Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi, who has vowed to resist the Taliban, said in a tweet that the districts of Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar in the neighbouring province of Baghlan to the north of Panjshir had been taken.

It was not immediately clear what forces were involved but the incident adds to scattered indications of opposition to the Taliban who swept to power in a lightning campaign that saw them take all of Afghanistan’s main cities in a week.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
