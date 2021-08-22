Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Around 300 Indians to be brought back today

Afghanistan-Taliban crisis Live Updates: Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of India’s evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 87 Indians who had been taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul on Saturday will be brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are being sent to India.
At least 72 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, including two Members of Parliament representing the minority community, were stopped by the Taliban from boarding an IAF aircraft, and returned from the Kabul airport Saturday.
According to officials, US President Joe Biden’s administration has told US airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The official said the civilian aircraft would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.
From a city remarkably calm as the Taliban knocked at the door, to one that locked itself inside or desperately sought a way out. The Indian Express captures the ordinary lives amidst the extraordinary collapse of the Afghan capital. (Read more)
The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15 prompted hundreds of Afghans to rush to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee the Islamic militant organisation’s impending rule. Several visuals showed a sea of people running on the airport tarmac, with some people desperate enough to tie themselves to the wheels of an aircraft that was leaving Kabul.
This situation has cast a shadow of uncertainty on the future of Afghan nationals and some nations have announced their policy on taking Afghan refugees. Here’s a look at what some of these policies are. (Read more)