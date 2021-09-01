Afghanistan LIVE updates: Joe Biden says Afghanistan exit marks the end of US nation-building

Taliban special force fighters in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021. (AP)
Afghanistan LIVE updates: Facing sharp criticism over the tumultuous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was the best available option to end both the United States’ longest war and decades of fruitless efforts to remake other countries through military force.
This comes after the UN Security Council, with India as its president for the month of August, dropped a reference to the Taliban from a paragraph in its statement asking Afghan groups not to support terrorists “operating on the territory of any other country”.
Ever since the US announced that it is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, the Kabul airport has been a nerve centre of activity, witnessing a frenzied, chaotic evacuation. But with the Taliban now having taken control of the airport, speculations are rife about how operations will be run and who will take care of the logistics involved.
According to a Reuters report, the Taliban are holding talks with governments in Qatar and Turkey to seek assistance to continue civilian flight operations. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that repairs need to be made at Kabul airport before it can be reopened to civilian flights.
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (U.S. Central Command via AP)
Carrying his rifle down by his side, Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the storied 82nd Airborne Division, became the last US soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday.
Taken with a night vision device from a side window of the C-17 transport plane, the ghostly green and black image of the general striding toward the aircraft waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport was released by the Pentagon hours after the United States ended its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.
Around the time the last US soldier was exiting Kabul, the United Nations Security Council, under India’s presidency, adopted a resolution that gave de facto recognition to the Taliban as a state actor in Afghanistan.
The resolution, sponsored by France, UK and the US, was adopted with 13 members, including India, voting in favour, none against it. But permanent and veto-wielding members Russia and China abstained. (Read more)