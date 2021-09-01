Afghanistan LIVE updates: Joe Biden says Afghanistan exit marks the end of US nation-building

Ever since the US announced that it is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, the Kabul airport has been a nerve centre of activity, witnessing a frenzied, chaotic evacuation. But with the Taliban now having taken control of the airport, speculations are rife about how operations will be run and who will take care of the logistics involved.

According to a Reuters report, the Taliban are holding talks with governments in Qatar and Turkey to seek assistance to continue civilian flight operations. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that repairs need to be made at Kabul airport before it can be reopened to civilian flights.

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

Carrying his rifle down by his side, Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the storied 82nd Airborne Division, became the last US soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday.