Kabul drone strike LIVE updates: US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul, say officials

Kabul drone strike Live Coverage: American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, US officials said, as the United States nears the end of its military presence in the Afghan capital. The strike was the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing at least 170 Afghans and 13 US troops.
China, meanwhile, continues to bat for engagement with Afghanistan’s Taliban government. In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the international
community should engage with Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and “positively guide” them.
A day before the deadline for pullout of foreign troops from Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France, Britain and Germany are working on a United Nations proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan.
he United States is aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul following its drone strike on an explosive-laden vehicle headed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pentagon said.
"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said. "We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," he added.
Urban said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike. "We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further," he said. (PTI)
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Sunday that the international community should engage with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers and "positively guide" them, China's foreign ministry said.
Washington should work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, help the new regime run governmental functions normally, maintain social stability, and stop the currency from depreciating and the cost of living from rising, Wang said, according to a statement.
"While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the US should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively," Wang said, warning that the "hasty withdrawal" could allow terrorist groups to "regroup and come back stronger." (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday will host a virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan, his spokesperson said.
The countries that were listed by the US for the virtual ministerial meeting on Afghanistan include, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, along with the European Union and the NATO.
"The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Later in the day, Blinken will speak on American efforts since August 14 and discuss the way forward, he said. (PTI)