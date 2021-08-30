scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Kabul drone strike LIVE updates: US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul, say officials

Kabul drone strike Live Updates: US carries out second retaliatory strike against alleged Islamic State target.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 7:41:22 am
Taliban members with guns on Kabul streets in Afghanistan. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)

Kabul drone strike Live Coverage: American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, US officials said, as the United States nears the end of its military presence in the Afghan capital. The strike was the second carried out by US forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing at least 170 Afghans and 13 US troops.

China, meanwhile, continues to bat for engagement with Afghanistan’s Taliban government. In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the international
community should engage with Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and “positively guide” them.

A day before the deadline for pullout of foreign troops from Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France, Britain and Germany are working on a United Nations proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan.

Live Blog

Kabul drone strike Live Updates: Suspected suicide bomber killed in Kabul; Chinese foreign minister tells top US diplomat world must 'positively guide' Taliban; Most countries wind down evacuation process. Follow latest news and live updates here:

07:41 (IST)30 Aug 2021
US is aware of reports of civilian casualties in drone strike in Kabul, says Pentagon

he United States is aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul following its drone strike on an explosive-laden vehicle headed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pentagon said.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said. "We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," he added.

Urban said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike. "We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further," he said. (PTI) 

07:41 (IST)30 Aug 2021
US is aware of reports of civilian casualties in drone strike in Kabul, says Pentagon

he United States is aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul following its drone strike on an explosive-laden vehicle headed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pentagon said.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said. "We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," he added.

Urban said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike. "We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further," he said. (PTI) 

07:21 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Chinese foreign minister tells top US diplomat world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Sunday that the international community should engage with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers and "positively guide" them, China's foreign ministry said.

Washington should work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, help the new regime run governmental functions normally, maintain social stability, and stop the currency from depreciating and the cost of living from rising, Wang said, according to a statement.

"While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the US should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively," Wang said, warning that the "hasty withdrawal" could allow terrorist groups to "regroup and come back stronger." (Reuters)

07:15 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Blinken to host virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday will host a virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan, his spokesperson said.

The countries that were listed by the US for the virtual ministerial meeting on Afghanistan include, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, along with the European Union and the NATO.

"The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Later in the day, Blinken will speak on American efforts since August 14 and discuss the way forward, he said. (PTI)

A Taliban elite unit on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan. (File/Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)

Explained: What happens after Joe Biden’s evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?

President Joe Biden on Tuesday stuck by his plan to remove the nearly 6,000 US troops from Afghanistan by the end of August, contingent on whether the Taliban cooperates to allow the evacuation of more Americans and their Afghan allies.

Biden announced a plan in April to withdraw 2,500 US troops who were still in Afghanistan after a 20-year war, but was forced to send thousands more back to evacuate those at risk as the US-backed government and military quickly collapsed. The chaotic and perilous evacuation from Kabul airport that ensued has unleashed a wave of criticism and presented Biden with his biggest crisis since taking office in January.

How Instagram star helped rescue dozens from Afghanistan

Dozens of desperate Afghans who had been trying to flee the Taliban before Tuesday’s deadline for the US withdrawal from Kabul made it to safety with help from an unexpected place: Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino.

Quarantino is the alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus of New York City, previously best-known for his liberal memes and his jokes about opponents of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Along with his followers, Quarantino raised USD 7 million within days on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions into Afghanistan to evacuate as many people as possible, many of whom said they had been threatened by the Taliban.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.