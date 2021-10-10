Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Highlights: Taliban rules out cooperating with US to contain extremist groups in country

The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, a Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press. This uncompromising position on a key issue comes ahead of the first face-to-face talks with Washington since it withdrew from the country in August this year.

The comment comes after Islamic State took responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including a suicide bombing Friday that killed 46 minority Shiite Muslims and wounded dozens as they prayed in a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

Senior Taliban officials and US representatives were to hold meetings on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. The Taliban have signaled flexibility on evacuations.

Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter Jammu & Kashmir once situation stabilises in Afghanistan: Indian Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Saturday did not rule out the possibility of Afghan-origin foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir once the situation stabilises in Afghanistan as he cited similar instances when the Taliban was in power in Kabul over two decades ago.

At the same time, he said Indian armed forces are prepared to deal with any eventuality as they have a very strong counter-infiltration grid as well as a mechanism to check terrorist activities in the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir.

US Military Police walk past Afghan refugees at the Village at the Ft. McCoy US Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin. (AP) US Military Police walk past Afghan refugees at the Village at the Ft. McCoy US Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin. (AP)

The UN refugee agency Saturday warned that the lack of resources in Afghanistan is hampering efforts to avert an economic crisis. This, it added, could push fresh flow of refugees to the rest of the world and therefore countries should urgently provide promised aid to Kabul. “The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan remains really dire,” Babar Baloch, spokesperson for the UN High Commmissioner for Refugees, said in an interview in Islamabad.

“The focus has to be inside Afghanistan to avoid and avert another refugee crisis.”Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the country – already struggling with drought and severe poverty

from decades of war – has seen its economy all but collapse.

Most of the nation’s international assistance has been cut off, though there are exceptions for humanitarian aid. Billions of dollars in central bank assets held abroad have also been frozen, which has put pressure on the banking system.

Over 100 Afghan nationals on their way home from India via Tehran

The U.N. refugee agency has said up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by year’s end. (Twitter/MEAIndia) The U.N. refugee agency has said up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by year’s end. (Twitter/MEAIndia)

Over 100 Afghan nationals have left India for Tehran on their way back to Afghanistan, Afghan embassy officials have said on Saturday.

Several hundred Afghan nationals, who had come to India for a variety of reasons including for medical treatment, are waiting to return to Afghanistan following the suspension of civilian flights between the two countries after the Taliban captured power in Kabul on August 15. The first group of over 100 Afghan nationals left for Tehran on a Mahan Airline flight on Friday, the officials said.

US condemns suicide attack on Afghan mosque; says Afghans deserve a ‘future free of terror’

The US has condemned in the strongest terms the suicide attack on worshippers at a mosque in Afghanistan in which at least 46 people were killed, saying the Afghan people deserve a “future free of terror”.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people deserve a future free of terror,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Similarly, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference: Obviously, any loss is an enormous tragedy, and our heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones”.. Read more on the blast here