Friday, August 06, 2021
Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups' fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government's press operations for the local and foreign media.

Kabul |
August 6, 2021 4:02:33 pm
Afghan security personnel take a position during fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul. (File)

The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing in a series of attacks on journalists and rights activists in recent months.

In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished for his deeds.”

Mujahid did not give any more details. Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State, although the government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

