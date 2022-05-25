Afghanistan rocked by several explosions, at least 14 dead

Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said as authorities confirmed another blast in the Afghan capital.

The blasts in northern Balkh province also injured 15 people, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, a spokesman for Balkh province’s commander told Reuters.

Another explosion hit a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the capital’s commander said, adding at least two people were injured.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that they head received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients.

Blast tears through Kabul mosque, killing at least 5

A Taliban official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media said explosives had been placed inside the mosque’s pulpit and at least 11 people were dead.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks.

Growing violence in recent months has caused security challenges for the Taliban who took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. The Islamic State has claimed several attacks, often targeting the Shi’ia minority.