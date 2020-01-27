Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Plane carrying 83 passengers crashes in eastern Afghanistan

“A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time,” an Afghanistan official said.

By: Reuters | Kabul | Updated: January 27, 2020 4:16:15 pm
A plane operated by Afghanistan's state-owned airline Ariana crashed in the country's central Ghazni province.

A plane operated by Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana crashed in the country’s central Ghazni province with 83 passengers onboard, senior Afghan officials said on Monday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, said: “A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time.”

The number of casualties was unclear, a second official told Reuters.

