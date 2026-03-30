Heavy firing on Afghanistan-Pakistan border as Islamabad prepares to mediate US-Iran talks

An excavator covers the graves during a second mass funeral for victims killed in an airstrike that hit a drug rehabilitation center earlier this month, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)

Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire on Sunday (Mar 29), said both sides, days after the countries announced a temporary ceasefire, heightening tensions in the region.

The escalation comes as Islamabad prepares to host talks between the United States and Iran, aiming to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

The clashes on the border involved artillery and heavy weapons, targeting locations in Afghanistan’s Kunar province and Pakistan’s Bajur district.

Pakistan claimed that it only responded to Afghanistan’s shelling, with security officials denying targeting any of the civilian locations.

On the other hand, Afghanistan said that Pakistan’s fire killed one and injured 16 others.