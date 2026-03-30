Heavy firing on Afghanistan-Pakistan border as Islamabad prepares to mediate US-Iran talks

Pakistan attack on Kabul hospital kills at least 400, says Afghanistan
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Earlier this month, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan said at least 400 people were killed, and 250 were injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.
Fitrat said the strike hit the Omar Addiction Treatment Hospital, causing widespread destruction across the 2,000-bed facility. He described the aftermath as catastrophic, stating that the hospital, once a place of recovery, had been turned into a site of mass casualties following the strike.
Calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty, the Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack and accused Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors”.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the strikes “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban” and Afghanistan-based Pakistani militants in Kabul and Nangarhar. Islamabad alleged that the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians and said Pakistan’s strikes were “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted”.
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