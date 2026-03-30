Heavy firing on Afghanistan-Pakistan border as Islamabad prepares to mediate US-Iran talks

Earlier this month, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan said at least 400 people were killed, and 250 were injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 30, 2026 02:13 PM IST
An excavator covers the graves during a second mass funeral for victims killed in an airstrike that hit a drug rehabilitation center earlier this month, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)An excavator covers the graves during a second mass funeral for victims killed in an airstrike that hit a drug rehabilitation center earlier this month, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)
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Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire on Sunday (Mar 29), said both sides, days after the countries announced a temporary ceasefire, heightening tensions in the region.

The escalation comes as Islamabad prepares to host talks between the United States and Iran, aiming to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

The clashes on the border involved artillery and heavy weapons, targeting locations in Afghanistan’s Kunar province and Pakistan’s Bajur district.

Pakistan claimed that it only responded to Afghanistan’s shelling, with security officials denying targeting any of the civilian locations.

On the other hand, Afghanistan said that Pakistan’s fire killed one and injured 16 others.

Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said that most of the injured included women and children.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Here are the key developments since the ‘open war’ broke

Pakistan attack on Kabul hospital kills at least 400, says Afghanistan

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Earlier this month, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan said at least 400 people were killed, and 250 were injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.

Fitrat said the strike hit the Omar Addiction Treatment Hospital, causing widespread destruction across the 2,000-bed facility. He described the aftermath as catastrophic, stating that the hospital, once a place of recovery, had been turned into a site of mass casualties following the strike.

Calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty, the Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack and accused Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors”.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the strikes “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban” and Afghanistan-based Pakistani militants in Kabul and Nangarhar. Islamabad alleged that the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians and said Pakistan’s strikes were “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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