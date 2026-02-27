What we know so far about the escalating Afghanistan–Pakistan border clashes after airstrikes

Kabul claims retaliatory strikes and captured posts; Islamabad rejects heavy casualty figures as tensions rise along the Durand Line

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 27, 2026 05:32 AM IST First published on: Feb 27, 2026 at 05:32 AM IST
Pakistan-AfghanistanKabul reports retaliatory strikes; Islamabad rejects claims of heavy losses. (Screengrab/X/@Zabehulah_M33)

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply escalated following cross-border airstrikes and retaliatory military operations along the disputed Durand Line.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said its forces carried out retaliatory operations against Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line, claiming the action ended at midnight on orders from the Chief of Army Staff, Fasihuddin Fitrat.

In a statement shared by government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on X, Kabul said the operation was launched in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Afghan officials claimed that up to 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two headquarters and 19 check posts were captured, and several soldiers were taken prisoner. They also said eight Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 wounded during the clashes.

Pakistan has strongly rejected these figures. According to the Associated Press (AP), Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three wounded, dismissing Afghan claims that posts were captured. He described Afghanistan’s attack as “unprovoked”.

Explosions and the sound of aircraft were later heard in Kabul early Friday, hours after Afghanistan said it had launched cross-border attacks, AP reported. There was no immediate confirmation of casualties in the Afghan capital.

Story continues below this ad

How did it start?

The latest flare-up follows Pakistani airstrikes conducted last Sunday along the Afghan border.
Islamabad said the strikes targeted training camps of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban. Pakistan has long accused Kabul of allowing the TTP to operate from Afghan soil — a claim Afghanistan denies.

Also read Afghanistan launches retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts: Taliban spokesperson

Afghan authorities said the strikes hit civilian areas, including homes and a madrassa. The Defence Ministry described them as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Afghan officials also said 13 civilians, including women and children, were injured in an airstrike on a temporary camp for returnees in Torkham.

Who is saying what?

Afghanistan’s Position

Speaking to Al Arabiya, Zabihullah Mujahid said a military response to Pakistan’s airstrikes was “confidential” but insisted it would happen.

Story continues below this ad

“Pakistan’s actions are unforgivable,” he said, calling on regional and Islamic countries to pressure Islamabad to change its approach.

He rejected claims that the TTP is based in Afghanistan, saying: “TTP does not have a presence in Afghanistan. These are Pakistan’s internal problems. Afghan soil is not used against anyone.”

Mujahid also alleged that Pakistan had provided “safe havens” to ISIS fighters in areas such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an accusation Islamabad has not responded to publicly.

He further claimed that during strikes in Paktika province, a school was hit where 22 children were studying, and one child was injured.

Pakistan’s Position

Story continues below this ad

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the earlier airstrikes were “precision strikes” targeting militant camps responsible for attacks inside Pakistan.

Officials maintain that the TTP has stepped up attacks over the past year and that Pakistan will take “all necessary measures” to protect its territorial integrity.

Islamabad denies capturing of soldiers by Afghan forces and says it is giving a “strong and effective response” to cross-border firing.

The Durand Line Dispute

The 2,611-kilometre border between the two countries, known as the Durand Line, has long been a source of tension. Afghanistan has historically refused to formally recognise it as an international border.
Clashes along the frontier have occurred repeatedly over the past year, despite attempts at mediation, including Qatari-backed ceasefire efforts.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments