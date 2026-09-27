Nearly 30 fighters killed, 32 captured: Why Afghanistan, Pakistan are fighting again

The Afghan administration on Sunday said that its forces killed at least 28 fighters and captured 32 others in the ‌eastern province of Nuristan, after the Taliban-led Defence Ministry claimed the group included Islamic State militants who crossed from Pakistan.

The ministry alleged that most of the militants were former Afghan government security personnel, and that Pakistani militias had supported the fighters.

Residents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo) Residents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions escalate

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have soared in recent weeks, with cross-border fighting and the Pakistan military’s airstrikes on Kabul’s territory adding to the dispute between the two neighbouring nations over militant activity along their respective borders. However, Pakistan’s information ministry has denied the claims made by Afghanistan, describing them as “frivolous, baseless and devoid of any truth” in a post on X.