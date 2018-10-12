Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Afghanistan official: Taliban attacks kills eight in country’s north

Afghanistan official: Taliban attacks kills eight in country’s north

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck the home of an election candidate in the city of Lashkar Gah, in Helmand province, killing the candidate and seven others.

By: AP | Kabul | Published: October 12, 2018 2:15:31 pm
Afghanistan official: Taliban attacks kills eight in country's north Afghanistan is holding parliamentary elections on Oct. 20. The campaign has already been marred by violence. (Representational Image)

An Afghan official says attacks by the Taliban in the country’s north have killed eight people — four soldiers and four civilians.

Military spokesman Hanif Rezaie says the troops died in Kunduz province when the Taliban attacked a military outpost in the district of Archi on Friday morning. He says six were wounded in the assault.

Rezaie says the civilians were killed on Thursday when a car bomb targeting an election campaign headquarters in Faryab province exploded prematurely. He says several Taliban fighters died in both incidents.

Afghanistan is holding parliamentary elections on Oct. 20. The campaign has already been marred by violence.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck the home of an election candidate in the city of Lashkar Gah, in Helmand province, killing the candidate and seven others.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Nokia 3.1 Plus launched in India. Here is the first look
Watch Now
Nokia 3.1 Plus launched in India. Here is the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement