Afghanistan launches retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts: Taliban spokesperson

Afghanistan has launched offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, the ⁠Taliban’s ​spokesperson said Thursday night, as retaliation for ​recent ​Pakistani airstrikes.

“In ⁠response to repeated provocations and ‌violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched ⁠against ⁠Pakistani military positions and installations ⁠along ‌the ​Durand Line,” Zabihullah ‌Mujahid, spoksperson for the Taliban ‌administration, ​said ​in ​a post on X.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan and no immediate information on casualties.

Last week, Pakistan’s military carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, saying it had killed at least 70 militants. Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying dozens of civilians had been killed.

In comments before dawn Sunday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates. He said an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also targeted in the border region.

In October, Pakistan also conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts. Tarar said Pakistan “has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region,” but added that the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remained a top priority.