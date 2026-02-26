Afghanistan launches retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts: Taliban spokesperson

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 10:44 PM IST
Pakistan Militant AttacksAfghanistan has launched retaliatory offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, ⁠Taliban's ​spokesperson said. (Representational/File Photo)
Afghanistan has launched offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, the ⁠Taliban’s ​spokesperson said Thursday night, as retaliation for ​recent ​Pakistani airstrikes.

“In ⁠response to repeated provocations and ‌violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched ⁠against ⁠Pakistani military positions and installations ⁠along ‌the ​Durand Line,” Zabihullah ‌Mujahid, spoksperson for the Taliban ‌administration, ​said ​in ​a post on X.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan and no immediate information on casualties.

Last week, Pakistan’s military carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, saying it had killed at least 70 militants. Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying dozens of civilians had been killed.

In comments before dawn Sunday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates. He said an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also targeted in the border region.

In October, Pakistan also conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts. Tarar said Pakistan “has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region,” but added that the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remained a top priority.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

