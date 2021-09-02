Afghanistan Taliban LIVE updates: Taliban to announce new government, says media report

Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

The United Nations' stockpiles of food in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior official warned on Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they try to restore stability after decades of war.

About one third of the country's population of 38 million doesn't know if they will have a meal every day, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN's humanitarian chief in Afghanistan.

The UN's World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people in recent weeks, but with winter approaching and a drought ongoing, at least USD 200 million is needed urgently to be able to continue to feed the most vulnerable Afghans, he said. (AP)