Afghanistan Taliban LIVE updates: Taliban to announce new government, says media report

Afghanistan LIVE updates: Kabul is set to announce the new Afghanistan government after a “consensus” was reached between the Taliban and Afghan leaders, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes two weeks after Taliban’s sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare.
On the first day after the final withdrawal of US troops, Afghanistan’s new rulers struggled to keep the country functioning, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, in Panjshir, the Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. According to Reuters, in a recorded speech addressed to Afghans in Panjshir, senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Motaqi called on the rebels to put down their weapons.
The United Nations' stockpiles of food in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior official warned on Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they try to restore stability after decades of war.
About one third of the country's population of 38 million doesn't know if they will have a meal every day, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN's humanitarian chief in Afghanistan.
The UN's World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people in recent weeks, but with winter approaching and a drought ongoing, at least USD 200 million is needed urgently to be able to continue to feed the most vulnerable Afghans, he said. (AP)