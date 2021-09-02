scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Afghanistan Taliban LIVE updates: Taliban to announce new government, says media report

Afghanistan Live updates, Kabul Live News: On the first day after the final withdrawal of US troops, Afghanistan's new rulers struggled to keep the country functioning, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 7:33:10 am
Taliban forces patrol near the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, a day after U.S troops withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug. 31, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghanistan LIVE updates: Kabul is set to announce the new Afghanistan government after a “consensus” was reached between the Taliban and Afghan leaders, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes two weeks after Taliban’s sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare.

On the first day after the final withdrawal of US troops, Afghanistan’s new rulers struggled to keep the country functioning, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, in Panjshir, the Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. According to Reuters, in a recorded speech addressed to Afghans in Panjshir, senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Motaqi called on the rebels to put down their weapons.

Afghanistan Live Updates: Taliban reaches consensus on govt. formation; Afghans face hunger crisis; Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters. Follow the latest news and live updates here:

07:33 (IST)02 Sep 2021
‘US didn’t invest in institutions of Afghan democracy, in trade, or even in its army’

What led to the defeat of America in Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban after 20 years, more dominant than ever before? What did India gain or lose from its financial, strategic, and political investments there? Gautam Mukhopadhaya, former Ambassador to Kabul, explains. (Read here)

07:29 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Watch: Taliban showcase captured military equipment in Kandahar
07:19 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

The United Nations' stockpiles of food in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior official warned on Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they try to restore stability after decades of war.

About one third of the country's population of 38 million doesn't know if they will have a meal every day, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN's humanitarian chief in Afghanistan.

The UN's World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people in recent weeks, but with winter approaching and a drought ongoing, at least USD 200 million is needed urgently to be able to continue to feed the most vulnerable Afghans, he said. (AP)

Can Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster survive the Taliban?Waiters and customers watch a news broadcast on the Tolo network at a shawarma restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 29, 2020. (Kiana Hayeri/The New York Times)

Can Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster survive the Taliban?

Over the past two decades, the Afghan broadcaster Tolo has been known for provocative programs such as “Burka Avenger,” in which an animated superheroine uses martial arts to vanquish villains trying to shut down a girls school.

Millions of Afghans have also tuned in to its racy Turkish soap operas, its popular “6 P.M. News” and the reality show “Afghan Star,” featuring female singers dancing energetically on Afghanistan’s version of “American Idol.”

Since the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15, however, Tolo’s usual lineup is being supplemented by something else: educational programming about Islamic morality. Whether its menu of pop music and female television hosts will survive in the Taliban’s new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will be a barometer of the insurgents’ tolerance for dissenting views and values.

