scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul.

By: AP | Kabul |
November 15, 2021 3:47:12 pm
Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021.(AP)

A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s blast.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said. (AP)

The explosion came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another district of western Kabul dominated by members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group. At least one person was killed — identified by colleagues as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV — and five people wounded. The Islamic State group said in a statement late Sunday that it carried out the attack and that it was targeting Shiites.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

IS has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially Hazaras.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement