Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
348/8 (50.0)
Pakistan
vs
0/0(0.0)
England
Full Scorecard Commentary
Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capitalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/afghanistan-kabul-bomb-blast-isis-5763075/

Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital

The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of this week's Eid-ul Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Afghanistan, Afghanistan bomb blast, Kabul, Kabul blast, ISIS, ISIS afghanistan, Isis afghanistan blast, isis news, Kabul bomb blast, Nasrat Rahimi, Afghanistan news, world news, indian express
Kabul: Security personnel guard the site of an attack that targeted a bus carrying government employees in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP)

A magnetic bomb blew up a bus carrying government employees in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 in a ball of flame, officials said.

The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of this week’s Eid-ul Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bus was carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission when the bomb exploded, enveloping the bus in flames and thick black smoke.

Afghanistan, Afghanistan bomb blast, Kabul, Kabul blast, ISIS, ISIS afghanistan, Isis afghanistan blast, isis news, Kabul bomb blast, Nasrat Rahimi, Afghanistan news, world news, indian express
Kabul: Firefighters clear the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP)

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came only hours after the interior ministry briefed media on security measures in large cities, especially in Kabul, ahead of Eid.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 24 wounded by bombs targeting a bus carrying university students in Kabul. The blasts were claimed by Islamic State militant group.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sudanese forces storm protest camp, nine people dead
2 Indian girl critical after falling from building in UAE
3 North Korean official ‘executed’ over failed nuclear summit with US seen enjoying concert