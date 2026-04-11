Multiple deaths reported as gunmen open fire on Shia families at Herat picnic site in Afghanistan

Multiple casualties were reported after gunmen opened fire in Afghanistan's Herat (AI Image used for representation only).

Several people were killed when gunmen opened fire on civilians at a picnic site in western Afghanistan on Friday, reported BBC. However, the exact number of deaths in the attack, which occurred in the Enjil district of Herat province, could not be confirmed with various reports quoting officials and witnesses and pegging the toll between 4 and 12.

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Taliban’s interior ministry, told Tolo News that seven deaths had occurred, while a provincial official put the toll at four, reported BBC.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

According to the interior ministry, “unidentified armed men” on motorcycles carried out the shooting near Deh Mehri village, a location that typically sees large gatherings on Fridays.