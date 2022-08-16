Afghanistan: Flash floods kill dozens in Parwan province

August 16, 2022 7:47:28 am
At least 31 people died in flash floods in the northern Afghan province of Parwan, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.
Heavy rains hit the province north of Kabul on Sunday, causing the flash flooding, according to the report.
Officials said children were among the dead and dozens of people were still missing, while thousands of acres of land, livestock and roads were affected.
Three districts in Parwan were especially hard-hit. More than a hundred homes were partially or completely destroyed, an official was quoted by the German dpa news agency as saying.
Subscriber Only Stories
Which other areas are affected by the flooding?
Other provinces, including Kapisa, Panjshir and Nangarhar, were also affected by the flooding.
“The situation is severe. We are demanding national and international agencies provide emergency aid to prevent another human catastrophe,” Karimullah Wasiq, Kapisa’s director for information and culture told dpa.
Immediate financial assistance and food packages were provided for the victims’ families, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
More rains expected
Local weather officials forecast more rains in the coming days across Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
Seasonal flooding damages homes, agricultural land and infrastructure every year in Afghanistan.
The mountain-ringed northern provinces often witness floods from heavy rains.
Flash floods killed 40 people across Afghanistan last month.
The effects of natural disasters in Afghanistan are exuberated by decades of conflict and insufficient investment in disaster risk reduction.
Mary Ellen McGroarty, head of the World Food Programme’s efforts in Afghanistan, told DW there were “unprecedented levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in the country.”
“The harvest this year was not as good as we hoped because you still have in some areas back to back drought. And the economic crisis continues and the situation continues to deteriorate,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
A Chinese spy ship docks in Lanka today — why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Afghanistan: Flash floods kill dozens in Parwan province
Kenya’s William Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes
Tamil Nadu Governor hosts ‘At Home Reception’
UK approves Omicron-ready COVID vaccine
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health
Smoking-on-plane video: Delhi Police registers FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria
US Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump’s home
FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to ‘third party influence’
Active Covid-19 cases continue to dip in TN
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Too dangerous for IAEA to go through Kyiv to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says Moscow
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Ola Electric to enter EV car segment, eyes first model by 2024