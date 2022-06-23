scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

US not aware of assistance request from Taliban after quake, expects talks ahead

The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said.

By: Reuters | Washington |
June 23, 2022 7:14:36 am
Afghan children stand near a house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera District of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

The US State Department said it was not aware of any request for American assistance from Afghanistan’s Taliban government after an earthquake there on Wednesday that killed at least 1,000 people.

The United States expects the humanitarian response to the disaster to be a topic of conversation between Taliban and US officials in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured and the toll expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.

Best of Express Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...Premium
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...
BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western hegemonyPremium
BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western hegemony
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...Premium
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Arjun Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

integration
Art exhibition explores discriminative practices, and idea of seeking new identities

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement