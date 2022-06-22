scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Afghanistan earthquake Live Updates: At least 255 killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Paktika province

Afghanistan earthquake Live Updates: The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake's tremors were felt over 500 kilometres (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 12:24:48 pm
Afghanistan earthquake, Kabul earthquake, Afghanistan earthquake news, Afghanistan earthquake deaths, Afghanistan earthquake dead, Afghanistan news, indian expressThe state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. (Source: Twitter/@BakhtarNA)

Afghanistan earthquake Live Updates: At least 255 people were killed after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, authorities said. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the US military from the longest war in its history. That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. The news agency’s director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 500 kilometres (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

12:24 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Information scarce on Afghanistan earthquake

12:21 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Here are some pictures from Afghanistan

12:17 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Afghanistan earthquake Live: 90 houses destroyed in Paktika, dozen people trapped

12:16 (IST)22 Jun 2022
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Paktika province

11:57 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Welcome to our Afghanistan Earthquake live blog!

Afghanistan earthquake, Kabul earthquake, Afghanistan earthquake news, Afghanistan earthquake deaths, Afghanistan earthquake dead, Afghanistan news, indian express Afghanistan earthquake Live updates: A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province. (Source: twitter/ @BakhtarNA)

Afghanistan earthquake Live Updates:

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, separately wrote on Twitter.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.” Neighbouring Pakistan's Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1. Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Pakistan lies in an active seismic zone and is often visited by quakes of various magnitude. This is the second earthquake in a week after a 5.2 magnitude quake shook parts of the country on June 17. (@abdulkadir/Twitter screen grab)

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of Pakistan early Wednesday, the meteorological department said. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was 44km southwest of Khost in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8km and its exact time was 1:54 am (local time).

