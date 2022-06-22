Afghanistan earthquake Live Updates: At least 255 killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Paktika province

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. (Source: Twitter/@BakhtarNA)

Afghanistan earthquake Live Updates: At least 255 people were killed after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, authorities said. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the US military from the longest war in its history. That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. The news agency’s director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 500 kilometres (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.