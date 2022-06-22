scorecardresearch
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 155 people

Information remained scarce otherwise on the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck.

By: AP | Kabul |
June 22, 2022 11:09:50 am
Afghanistan earthquake, Kabul earthquake, Afghanistan earthquake news, Afghanistan earthquake deaths, Afghanistan earthquake dead, Afghanistan news, indian expressThe Bakhtar news agency separately reported rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake in the country’s eastern Paktika province.

Information remained scarce otherwise on the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck.

The Bakhtar news agency separately reported rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

