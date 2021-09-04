scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Afghanistan Taliban LIVE updates: Taliban stake claim over Panjshir Valley; rebels deny

Afghanistan LIVE updates: The immediate task of the new government would be to deal with a grappling economy, effects of a drought and a 20-year conflict killing over 2.40 lakh Afghans.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 4, 2021 9:21:23 am
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, stand in formation during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Jalaluddin Sekandar)

Afghanistan LIVE updates: Sources in the Taliban told news agency Reuters Saturday its fighters had taken Panjshir Valley, the final holdout in its quest to seize Afghanistan. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” one Taliban commander was quoted as saying. Heavy fighting continues in the valley and has left hundreds dead till now.

However, resistance leaders denied the claim to Reuters. “News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie,” said Ahmad Massoud, who is leading the rebels.

Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai in a statement has asked the Taliban and the “resistance front” in Panjshir to stop the fighting and resolve their issues through talks, TOLO news reported.

In other news, Taliban sources also told Reuters the group’s co-founder and head of political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead the new Afghan government. The co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar’s son Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai are likely to have senior positions in the government. Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme religious leader, will deal with religious matters and governance.

Panjshir Valley, final holdout against Taliban control falls, Taliban sources claim; heavy fighting continues in valley; new government to be announced soon. Follow this space for the latest updates on Afghanistan.

09:21 (IST)04 Sep 2021
Celebratory gunfire resounds in Kabul after Taliban announce Panjshir valley fall

After the news of Panjshir valley falling started spreading, celebratory gunfire was resounding all over Kabul on Friday night. This is how the capital sounded like. 

09:14 (IST)04 Sep 2021
Rebels deny Taliban claim of Panjshir Valley takeover

The resistance leaders have denied the Taliban claim of Panjshir Valley takeover to Reuters. “News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie,” said Ahmad Massoud, who is leading the rebels.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, said his side had not given up."There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban," he said on a video clip posted to Twitter by a BBC World journalist. "We have held the ground, we have resisted."

09:12 (IST)04 Sep 2021
Taliban sources claim hold over Panjshir Valley

Sources in the Taliban told news agency Reuters Saturday its fighters had taken Panjshir Valley, the final holdout in its quest to seize Afghanistan. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” one Taliban commander was quoted as saying.

Inside the Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, crowded tents, hope and chaos

On the last day of August, when President Joe Biden called the airlift of refugees from Kabul an “extraordinary success,” senior diplomats and military officers in Doha, Qatar, emailed out a daily situation report marked “sensitive but unclassified.”

The conditions in Doha, according to their description, were getting worse. Almost 15,000 Afghan refugees were packed into airplane hangars and wedding-style tents at al-Udeid air base, home to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and nearby Camp As Sayliyah, a U.S. Army base in the Persian Gulf nation.

Two hundred and twenty-nine unaccompanied children were being held near the base, including many teenage boys who repeatedly bullied younger children. There were a “large number of pregnant women,” some of whom needed medical attention, and increasing reports of “gastrointestinal issues” among the refugees.

