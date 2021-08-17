Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: Chaos at Kabul airport as Biden defends withdrawal

Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: Breaking his silence on the rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after the US withdrew their troops on ground, US President Joe Biden stood firm with his decision while acknowledging that Afghan collapse played out far more quickly than expected by his administration. Biden also called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching.”

After an aggressive offensive, Taliban has now declared the war in Afghanistan over. The insurgents have stormed in the capital Kabul and taken over the Presidential palace at the backdrop of President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

Thousands of people desperate to get out of the country have thronged Kabul’s airport since the capital takeover. Some people were seen clinging to a US military transport plane as it took off the runway, and two people appeared to have fallen from the plane, according to television footage. Chaotic scenes of crowds running in a desperate bid to flee with gunfire echoing the background have been common sites.

At least five people were reported killed in the chaos, which forced a pause in evacuation flights. A witness said it was unclear if they had been shot or killed in a stampede. The Pentagon said two “armed individuals”, who may not be Taliban members, were shot by US troops in Kabul.