Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: Chaos at Kabul airport as Biden defends withdrawal

Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: Breaking his silence on the rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after the US withdrew their troops on ground, US President Joe Biden stood firm with his decision while acknowledging that Afghan collapse played out far more quickly than expected by his administration. Biden also called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching.”
After an aggressive offensive, Taliban has now declared the war in Afghanistan over. The insurgents have stormed in the capital Kabul and taken over the Presidential palace at the backdrop of President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.
Thousands of people desperate to get out of the country have thronged Kabul’s airport since the capital takeover. Some people were seen clinging to a US military transport plane as it took off the runway, and two people appeared to have fallen from the plane, according to television footage. Chaotic scenes of crowds running in a desperate bid to flee with gunfire echoing the background have been common sites.
At least five people were reported killed in the chaos, which forced a pause in evacuation flights. A witness said it was unclear if they had been shot or killed in a stampede. The Pentagon said two “armed individuals”, who may not be Taliban members, were shot by US troops in Kabul.
US President Joe Biden on Monday warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan. He said if the Taliban interfered with the US military's evacuation operations in Afghanistan, the US would respond with devastating force.
"As we carry out this departure, we have made it clear to the Taliban, if they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the US presence will be swift, and the response will be swift and forceful," Biden said in his address to the nation. "We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary. Our current military mission was short in time, limited in scope, and focused on its objectives: get our people and our allies as safely and as quickly as possible," he said. (PTI)
A defiant President Joe Biden rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.
At the White House, Biden called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut wrenching” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. The U.S. rushed in troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at the Kabul airport.
But the president expressed no second thoughts about his decision to stick by the U.S. commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America’s longest war, no matter what. (Read more)
In many ways, the Taliban blitz through Afghanistan, that saw the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces crumble in province after province, and took the militant group to the gates of Kabul and eventual victory in days instead of the weeks or months that the CIA had predicted, heralds the return of AfPAk, a hyphenation that Pakistan may no longer rile against.
Many in Afghanistan and India’s diplomatic and intelligence establishments believe that the Taliban victory could not have come without active assistance from Pakistan. Writing in these columns on Monday, India’s former Ambassador to Kabul Gautam Mukhopadhaya described it as a “Pakistani invasion with an Afghan face”. (Read more)
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Soon afterwards, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard." (PTI)