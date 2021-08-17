scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: Chaos at Kabul airport as Biden defends withdrawal

Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: After an aggressive offensive, Taliban has now declared the war in Afghanistan over. The insurgents have stormed in the capital Kabul and taken over the Presidential palace at the backdrop of President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2021 8:08:59 am
A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghanistan crisis Live Updates: Breaking his silence on the rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after the US withdrew their troops on ground, US President Joe Biden stood firm with his decision while acknowledging that Afghan collapse played out far more quickly than expected by his administration. Biden also called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching.”

After an aggressive offensive, Taliban has now declared the war in Afghanistan over. The insurgents have stormed in the capital Kabul and taken over the Presidential palace at the backdrop of President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

Thousands of people desperate to get out of the country have thronged Kabul’s airport since the capital takeover. Some people were seen clinging to a US military transport plane as it took off the runway, and two people appeared to have fallen from the plane, according to television footage. Chaotic scenes of crowds running in a desperate bid to flee with gunfire echoing the background have been common sites.

At least five people were reported killed in the chaos, which forced a pause in evacuation flights. A witness said it was unclear if they had been shot or killed in a stampede. The Pentagon said two “armed individuals”, who may not be Taliban members, were shot by US troops in Kabul.

Live Blog

US Prez Joe Biden denies responsibility; Taliban declares war over in Afghanistan; thousands throng Kabul airport; at least 5 civilians killed in chaos. Follow this space for latest updates.

07:52 (IST)17 Aug 2021
Joe Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked

US President Joe Biden on Monday warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan. He said if the Taliban interfered with the US military's evacuation operations in Afghanistan, the US would respond with devastating force.

"As we carry out this departure, we have made it clear to the Taliban, if they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the US presence will be swift, and the response will be swift and forceful," Biden said in his address to the nation. "We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary. Our current military mission was short in time, limited in scope, and focused on its objectives: get our people and our allies as safely and as quickly as possible," he said. (PTI)

07:48 (IST)17 Aug 2021
Afghan chaos ‘gut wrenching’ but stand by withdrawal, says Joe Biden

A defiant President Joe Biden rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.

At the White House, Biden called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut wrenching” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. The U.S. rushed in troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at the Kabul airport.

But the president expressed no second thoughts about his decision to stick by the U.S. commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America’s longest war, no matter what. (Read more)

07:46 (IST)17 Aug 2021
Explained: Pakistan’s long relationship with the Taliban

In many ways, the Taliban blitz through Afghanistan, that saw the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces crumble in province after province, and took the militant group to the gates of Kabul and eventual victory in days instead of the weeks or months that the CIA had predicted, heralds the return of AfPAk, a hyphenation that Pakistan may no longer rile against.

Many in Afghanistan and India’s diplomatic and intelligence establishments believe that the Taliban victory could not have come without active assistance from Pakistan. Writing in these columns on Monday, India’s former Ambassador to Kabul Gautam Mukhopadhaya described it as a “Pakistani invasion with an Afghan face”. (Read more)

07:44 (IST)17 Aug 2021
US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Soon afterwards, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard." (PTI)

People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Day after the fall, fearful, desperate Afghans swarm Kabul airport in bid to flee Taliban rule

NOTHING ILLUSTRATED more powerfully Kabul’s rapid descent to chaos than the chilling scenes from the Hamid Karzai International Airport that played out on screens across the world Monday.

They showed crowds surging to the tarmac in a desperate bid to flee with gunfire echoing in the background, many of them scrambling up a ladder to board a parked plane, several running alongside an American military aircraft taxiing for takeoff, some clambering on to its wheels —and at least two spiralling down from the skies.

Each grainy image underlined the tragedy and despair that had engulfed a nation, abandoned by its main backers, the US and its Western allies, and overrun by the Taliban in a matter of days.

Flights off, repatriation paused, Govt promises all help to Indians in Afghanistan

A DAY after the Taliban completed its rapid takeover of Afghanistan by storming into Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels” and is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities”.

“The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

“We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return, and we are in touch with them… We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” he said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.