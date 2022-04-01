7 neighbours ask nations ‘responsible’ for present Afghan plight to help in its recovery

Foreign ministers of seven countries neighbouring Afghanistan, who met in China on Thursday, asked “countries responsible for Afghanistan’s present predicament” to help in the economic recovery of the country.

More directly, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi said in the meeting that the US must take “primary responsibility as the culprit of the predicament in Afghanistan, stop unilateral sanctions and unconditionally return Afghanistan’s national assets”.

China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting, the third of its kind, held in Tinxi, in the eastern province of Anhui.

Driven by Beijing, the format is a platform for China’s projection as leading the international effort for rebuilding Afghanistan. Beijing has also shown eagerness to forge economic ties with the new rulers of Afghanistan, including expanding the Belt and Road Initiative, with the country.

Last week, amid the global outrage against the Taliban regime for not permitting girls to attend high school, Wang made a stopover in Kabul ahead of his visit to Delhi, expressing solidarity with the Taliban regime and promising to work for the development of Afghanistan, even though it does not officially recognise the new dispensation in Kabul.

A joint statement issued at the meeting “noted the importance of achieving national reconciliation in Afghanistan through dialogue and negotiation and a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopting moderate and sound domestic and foreign policies, growing friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbours”.

The statement also called on Afghanistan “to ensure women’s rights and children’s education, among others…and safeguard all Afghans’ fundamental rights, including ethnic groups, women and children”.

It asked “all parties” in Afghanistan to make a “clean break” with all forms of terrorism, “monitor the free movement of all terrorist organizations and firmly fight and eliminate them, including through dismantling of their training camps”.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who attended the meeting ahead of his visit to Delhi, said on arrival in China that the world was “living through a very serious stage in the history of international relations”.

“We, together with you, and with our sympathisers will move towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order,” Lavrov said in a video message to his Chinese hosts.

The statement issued by the participants “urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfill commitments regarding the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan”.

It also expressed “opposition to attempts at politicising humanitarian assistance” and backed the Taliban as having the “central role” in the distribution and use of humanitarian assistance from international community and international organisations to the people of Afghanistan.

The international community has been squeamish about dealing directly with the Taliban, which is a sanctioned entity, and despite a recent UN resolution providing a carve out from the sanctions for aid agencies to send assistance to the country, little aid has trickled into the country.

The statement called on the international community, in particular UN agencies and relevant members of the UN Security Council, to step up emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.