Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills 11, mostly Taliban celebrating truce

Most of the dead and wounded were Taliban. (Photo: Google Maps) Most of the dead and wounded were Taliban. (Photo: Google Maps)

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of a gathering of mostly Taliban who were celebrating a three-day cease-fire outside the Nangarhar provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing 11 and wounding another 12 people.

The Nangarhar provincial police chief, Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, said the explosion Saturday took place in the Rodat district of eastern Nangarhar province as dozens of Taliban insurgents in the area had gathered to celebrate a three-day cease fire announced by the Taliban leadership to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Most of the dead and wounded were Taliban, said Stanikzai.

While no one has yet claimed responsibility, the Islamic State affiliate, which did not sign on to the cease fire, has a strong presence in the area.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App