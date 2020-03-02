Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Two days after peace deal, blast at Afghan football field kills at least three

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the governor, Halim Fidai, said he did not know who was behind the attack.

By: Reuters | Published: March 2, 2020 8:37:21 pm
At least three civilians have died in the blast. 

A blast at a football field in Afghanistan’s southeastern province of Khost killed at least three civilians on Monday, the provincial governor said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the governor, Halim Fidai, said he did not know who was behind the attack.

(This is a developing story, more inputs awaited)

