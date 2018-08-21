Afghanistan: Ahead of Eid celebrations, Taliban rockets hit near Kabul presidency

An MD 530F military helicopter targets a house where attackers are hiding in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The Taliban fired rockets toward the presidential palace in Kabul Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani was giving his holiday message for Eid celebrations. (Photo: AP) An MD 530F military helicopter targets a house where attackers are hiding in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The Taliban fired rockets toward the presidential palace in Kabul Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani was giving his holiday message for Eid celebrations. (Photo: AP)

Afghan police say the Taliban have fired rockets toward the presidential palace in Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani was giving his holiday message for the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha. No injuries were reported. Police official Jan Agha says the boom of the rockets was heard during Ghani’s speech, televised live on Tuesday.

Ghani heard the thud and interrupted his message to say: “If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong.”

Police say the first rocket landed somewhere near the presidency, the second near a NATO compound and the US Embassy in Kabul but no one was hurt.

Afghan forces have surrounded a house from where they believe the rockets were fired and an aircraft bombed the location, destroying the home.

