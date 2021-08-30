scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Afghan woman gives birth mid-air on evacuation flight to UK

26-year-old Afghan Soman Noori gave birth at 30,000 feet on an evacuation flight from Dubai to Birmingham.

By: AP | Istanbul |
Updated: August 30, 2021 4:49:06 pm
26-year-old Afghan mother Soman Noori holds her baby girl Havva, flanked by her husband Tajmohammad Noori, 30, their sons, during a flight between Dubai and Birmingham, UK, Saturday. (AP)

Turkish media says an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has landed in the UK with an extra passenger – after cabin crew delivered a baby girl mid-air.

When the traditional cry of “Is there a doctor on the flight?” went unanswered on Saturday, Turkish Airlines staff helped 26-year-old Afghan Soman Noori give birth at 30,000 feet, Demiroren News Agency said.

Soman and her husband had been evacuated from Kabul to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where they caught a flight to Birmingham. Shortly after the plane took off on Friday night, Soman’s labour pains started and crew members stepped in to deliver the couple’s third child.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
26-year-old Afghan mother Soman Noori holds her baby girl Havva. (AP)

The flight landed in Kuwait as a precautionary measure and mother and baby were deemed healthy enough to carry on to the UK.

The baby girl was named Havva, which translates as Eve in English

