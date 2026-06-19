Afghan Taliban claims air strikes on ‘ISIS hideouts’ in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Islamabad calls claim ‘baseless’

Afghan Taliban air strikes in Pakistan have sparked fresh tensions as Islamabad rejects Kabul’s claim of targeting militant hideouts across the border.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 11:11 PM IST
Taliban fighters look up while manning an armed pickup truck at the Afghan side of the Ghulam Khan crossing with Pakistan in Khost province. (AP/PTI)Taliban fighters look up while manning an armed pickup truck at the Afghan side of the Ghulam Khan crossing with Pakistan in Khost province. (AP file)
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The Afghan Taliban government on Friday claimed on X that its forces carried out air strikes on militant hideouts in two Pakistani provinces, marking the latest escalation in already strained relations between the neighbouring countries, news agency Reuters reported. Afghan authorities said the operation targeted bases of Islamist militants across the border and described it as a military action against threats originating from Pakistani territory.

The Afghan Defence Ministry said its forces launched what it described as “air strikes” on militant positions inside Pakistan.

Pakistan rejects the claim

Pakistan swiftly rejected the Taliban government’s assertion. According to Pakistan’s Information Ministry, the Afghan Taliban’s claims that Afghan forces struck militant hideouts in two Pakistani provinces are “baseless” and do not reflect the situation on the ground. The ministry dismissed the reports and denied that any such strikes had taken place inside Pakistan.

Escalating border conflict

The latest claims come days after Pakistan acknowledged carrying out cross-border strikes against militant targets along the Afghan frontier. Pakistan said those operations killed 26 militants, while the Taliban administration alleged that at least 13 people, including 11 children, were killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Relations between the neighbouring countries have deteriorated sharply this year, with repeated exchanges of fire and airstrikes leading to hundreds of casualties. Earlier confrontations in February and subsequent military actions in March and April underscored the increasingly volatile security situation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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