scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Afghan refugee faces murder charge in third Muslim killing

A grand jury indicted Muhammad Syed in the three killings on Monday. He's also a suspect in the shooting death of a Muslim shop owner in November 2021, but he has yet to be charged in that case.

An Afghan refugee is facing facing murder charges in US (Image: Representational/Express/file)

An Afghan refugee charged in the slayings of two Muslim men is facing new charges in connection with the shooting death of another man in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency earlier this month.

A grand jury indicted Muhammad Syed in the three killings on Monday. He’s also a suspect in the shooting death of a Muslim shop owner in November 2021, but he has yet to be charged in that case.

The indictment includes the deaths of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Hussein, 41, was slain on the night of July 26 after parking his car in the usual spot near his home.

Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who had worked on the campaign of a New Mexico congresswoman, was gunned down on August 1 while taking his evening walk.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...

In the August 5 killing, authorities have accused Syed of shooting Naeem Hussain as he sat in his vehicle outside Lutheran Family Services, the resettlement agency, following funeral services for two of the other shooting victims.

Shots were fired at Hussain’s SUV around 4 pm (local time), striking him in the head and the arm.

Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community, and his defense attorneys argued during a court hearing last week that he had no criminal record since previous domestic violence cases against him were not pursued.

Advertisement

Prosecutors argued that Syed was a dangerous man. A state district agreed, ordering Syed to be held without bond pending trial.

The indictment made public Monday also includes four counts of tampering with evidence related to the three killings that Syed has been charged with.

“Our homicide detectives continue to work with prosecutors to ensure all victims receive justice in this tragic case,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement.

Advertisement

Syed’s public defenders declined to comment on the latest charges.

Albuquerque police detectives obtained surveillance video that showed a gray sedan fleeing the scene after Naeem Hussain was shot. Tips from the public and additional surveillance video helped detectives identify the vehicle and they named Syed as the owner of the car.

Syed was arrested on August 8 more than 100 miles (160 kilometres) from his Albuquerque home. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas, citing the ambush-style killings as his concern.

According to the initial criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police, investigators determined that bullet casings found in Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in the July 26 and August 1 killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed’s home and in his vehicle.

Federal authorities in court filings have pointed to cellphone records and accused one of Syed’s sons of possibly helping his father track Naeem Hussain before he was killed.

Advertisement

Shaheen Syed’s attorney has argued that those accusations were thin and dismissed prosecutors’ claims that the younger Syed provided a false address when purchasing a gun from a local shop in 2021.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:58:12 am
Next Story

Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana

Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'
Darlings

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement