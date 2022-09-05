scorecardresearch
Afghan police report suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

The suicide attacker in Kabul was seeking to target Russian embassy, one among few present in Afghanistan after the Taliban last year overpowered US-supported democratic elected government in Afghanistan.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards … there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

